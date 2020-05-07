Watch now: New COVID total in McLean County, 110; 87 have recovered

Eligible for testing at the site, which is open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily, is anyone with COVID-19 symptoms (fever, cough, shortness of breath), providing the person can complete the nasal self-swab test. Also eligible is anyone with a risk factor, such as having contact with someone who tested positive or anyone with a compromised immune system or serious chronic medical condition.

Also eligible are people with or without symptoms who work in a health care or correctional facility, are first responders, or are critical infrastructure workers in grocery stores, pharmacies, restaurants, gas stations, public utilities, factories, child care and sanitation.

The 110 McLean County residents who have tested positive have been 60.9 percent female and 39.1 percent male, according to the health department.

By race, 60 are white, 37 are black, three are Asian, six are "other" and four are "unknown," the health department said.

Two have been age 9 and younger, four have been ages 10 through 19, 21 have been in their 20s, nine have been in their 30s, 18 have been in their 40s, 21 have been in their 50s, 16 have been in their 60s, 15 have been in their 70s and four have been in their 80s.