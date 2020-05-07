Watch now: New COVID total in McLean County, 110; 87 have recovered

BLOOMINGTON — Two more McLean County residents have tested positive for COVID-19, bringing to 110 the number of people from McLean County who have had confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus.
McLean County Health Department announced the latest tally on Thursday.
The two new cases are men — one in his 40s and one in his 20s — and both are isolating at home, said Dion McNeal, the county's communications specialist.
Meanwhile, the number of people tested at the COVID-19 drive-through testing site at the McLean County Fairgrounds, which is open to people from throughout Illinois, has exceeded 4,000.
Of the 110 McLean County residents who have tested positive for COVID, 87 have recovered, 18 are isolated at home and two are hospitalized, the health department reported.
Three McLean County residents died of COVID-19 earlier this spring.
At the COVID-19 testing site at the fairgrounds, 1106 Interstate Drive, Bloomington, 105 more people were tested on Wednesday, Illinois Department of Public Health told The Pantagraph on Thursday. That brings to 4,033 the number of Illinoisans who have been tested there since the site opened on March 28.
Eligible for testing at the site, which is open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily, is anyone with COVID-19 symptoms (fever, cough, shortness of breath), providing the person can complete the nasal self-swab test. Also eligible is anyone with a risk factor, such as having contact with someone who tested positive or anyone with a compromised immune system or serious chronic medical condition.
Also eligible are people with or without symptoms who work in a health care or correctional facility, are first responders, or are critical infrastructure workers in grocery stores, pharmacies, restaurants, gas stations, public utilities, factories, child care and sanitation.
The 110 McLean County residents who have tested positive have been 60.9 percent female and 39.1 percent male, according to the health department.
By race, 60 are white, 37 are black, three are Asian, six are "other" and four are "unknown," the health department said.
Two have been age 9 and younger, four have been ages 10 through 19, 21 have been in their 20s, nine have been in their 30s, 18 have been in their 40s, 21 have been in their 50s, 16 have been in their 60s, 15 have been in their 70s and four have been in their 80s.
By zip code, 36 have been from 61701 (Bloomington), 26 have been from 61761 (Normal), 17 from 61704 (east and south Bloomington), eight from 61705 (rural Bloomington), four from 61726 (Chenoa), three from 61745 (Heyworth), two each from 61753 (Lexington) and 61748 (Hudson) and one each from 61732 (Danvers), 61770 (Saybrook), 61737 (Ellsworth) and 61752 (LeRoy).
This story will be updated.
Contact Paul Swiech at 309-820-3275. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_swiech.
