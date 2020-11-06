Watch now: New state record for COVID cases; Central Illinois spike seen

BLOOMINGTON — On the same day a new statewide daily high for COVID-19 cases was announced, several Central Illinois county health departments warned that the autumn spike in virus cases is accelerating.
The seven-day McLean County positivity rate as of Friday was 7.5%, compared to 7.1% the day before, said county Health Department Administrator Jessica McKnight. That number — the percent of tests of county residents that have come back positive in the previous week — has been inching higher for several days.
"It's concerning that the positivity rate in increasing," McKnight said. "We're seeing moderate to substantial community spread right now."
Reaching 8% would place McLean County on the state's COVID warning list. McKnight said if that happens, she would not seek to take any actions beyond the resurgence mitigations taken by the state earlier this week. Effective Wednesday, those include no indoor bar and restaurant service, and all outdoor service ending at 11 p.m.
Meantime Friday, Gov. J.B. Pritzker and the director of the state's public health department pleaded with residents to do what they can to slow the spread of the virus at the state level.
The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 10,376 new COVID cases statewide, a new record high, and 49 new deaths. Since March, 465,540 Illinoisans have been sickened by the virus and 10,079 have died.
“This isn't just about you, this is about all of us,” said Dr. Ngozi Ezike. “The next several months are going to get very tough, they're going to be very hard, but how tough and how hard and how bad it is still depends on us. Please think beyond ourselves and do what we can to protect all of us.”
Pritzker has said he hasn’t ruled out a second stay-at-home order like the one this spring, but that’s not on the table right now.
“We're in a bad situation (but) I'm not looking at the broader mitigation of stay-at-home ... as in something I would do in the coming days or a week. But I can't guarantee you what it looks like two weeks from now or three weeks,” he told reporters Friday. “I just don't know.”
The number of coronavirus cases has surged this autumn all over the United States and while an increase was widely anticipated, the scale of it, Pritzker said, was not.
“None of us, frankly, expected that the entire country will be swept with an increase in COVID-19,” he said.
Seventy-five counties and the city of Chicago were on the statewide COVID warning list. Those included LaSalle, Livingston, Logan, Tazewell and Woodford.
In McLean County, McKnight reported 118 new coronavirus cases, which means that 480 county residents have tested positive for the virus so far this week and 4,838 since March 19.
Of the total, 13 people are hospitalized, 588 people are isolating at home and 4,198 have recovered since March.
Thirty-nine county residents have died of the virus. The most recent death reported Thursday was a woman in her 30s with no known underlying health conditions and who was not associated with a long-term care facility.
"Young, healthy individuals are not immune to complications of the virus," McKnight said.
"We are seeing household spread before people know they are positive (for COVID)," McKnight said. "It's difficult to safely isolate in a home."
Small social gatherings also have contributed to the recent increase in cases, she said.
"Our schools have been very attentive" to combating COVID, but McKnight said the virus is spreading throughout the community, including in workplaces. She urged people to reduce their risk by wearing masks, staying 6 feet away from people outside their household and staying home if they are sick.
Asked about bar and restaurant owners who say that are bearing the brunt of the COVID restrictions, McKnight said, "We are seeing frustrations from everybody at this time ... We understand how difficult this situation is for everybody."
Other data announced Friday:
Tazewell County
The Tazewell County Health Department issued a health advisory and attributed the rise in cases to people not following recommendations on face coverings and social distancing.
There were 151 new cases on Friday, to bring its total to 3,455 cases. IDPH reported an additional death in Tazewell, a man in his 70s, which would increase Tazewell's COVID death count to 64.
LaSalle County
The health department reported two more deaths — a man in his 80s and woman more than 100 years old — to increase that county's number of COVID fatalities to 75. Th county also reported 142 new COVID cases, to increase that county's total to 3,279.
"LaSalle County has seen a sharp rise in our number of cases," health department spokeswoman Leslie Dougherty said in a statement. The county's seven-day positivity rate is well above 8% and the number of deaths has increased by more than 20% for two consecutive weeks, she said.
Other counties
Ford County reported the death of a woman in her 90s in that county's 16th COVID fatality.
"The death announced today was an individual associated with the outbreak at Piper City Rehab" and Living Center in Piper City, said health department spokeswoman Danielle Walls
In Piatt County, a man in his 80s died of COVID, meaning that county has had four COVID-related deaths, said David Remmert, administrator of the DeWitt/Piatt Bi-County Health Department.
