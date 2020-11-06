Watch now: New state record for COVID cases; Central Illinois spike seen

The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 10,376 new COVID cases statewide, a new record high, and 49 new deaths. Since March, 465,540 Illinoisans have been sickened by the virus and 10,079 have died.

“This isn't just about you, this is about all of us,” said Dr. Ngozi Ezike. “The next several months are going to get very tough, they're going to be very hard, but how tough and how hard and how bad it is still depends on us. Please think beyond ourselves and do what we can to protect all of us.”

Pritzker has said he hasn’t ruled out a second stay-at-home order like the one this spring, but that’s not on the table right now.

“We're in a bad situation (but) I'm not looking at the broader mitigation of stay-at-home ... as in something I would do in the coming days or a week. But I can't guarantee you what it looks like two weeks from now or three weeks,” he told reporters Friday. “I just don't know.”

The number of coronavirus cases has surged this autumn all over the United States and while an increase was widely anticipated, the scale of it, Pritzker said, was not.