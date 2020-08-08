Watch now: No county fair? Youth adapt with virtual 4-H show, limited in-person judging

BLOOMINGTON — While the McLean County Fair was canceled this year because of COVID-19, 4-Hers were able to show their projects virtually.
In addition, youth with livestock could also show their projects in person, although, in the COVID world, that experience was vastly different than it would have been during the fair.
Nonetheless, 4-Hers and their parents on Friday gave the University of Illinois Extension, which oversees the 4-H program, and the McLean County Fair Association, which sponsors the in-person McLean County Junior Livestock Show, a thumbs-up for the virtual and in-person experiences.
"It was pretty nice to do it online and also in person," said Blake Buatte, 14, of rural Danvers, a member of the Danvers Industrial Youth 4-H Club. "I got to have both experiences."
"I'm very appreciative that the junior livestock people and Extension allowed for virtual and in-person judging," said Eric Mennenga of rural LeRoy, whose three children showed goats virtually and in-person.
"Everybody out here feels the same way," he said from the McLean County Fairgrounds on Friday.
The fair, originally scheduled for Aug. 5 through 9, was canceled in June by the fair board because of the COVID-19 pandemic. But the 4-H projects' portion of the fair was moved to a virtual format.
What that meant was 4-H members could still show their projects — ranging from livestock to creative arts to technology — by taking photos and videos of their projects, writing one-page reports, and then uploading the photos, videos and reports to FairEntry, a web-based platform, explained Bobbie Lewis-Sibley, Extension county director for McLean, Livingston and Woodford counties.
Instead of the traditional practice of volunteer judges meeting in person with 4-Hers during the fair, the judges, beginning Aug. 7 and ending Aug. 12, are judging the projects virtually, then providing written feedback to the 4-Hers.
"Most of the feedback we've gotten from youth and parents is it (the virtual format) was easier than they though it would be, which was good to hear," Lewis-Sibley said.
Of course, there are concessions. For example, baking projects could not be judged on taste but on appearance and on what the 4-Hers learned, Lewis-Sibley said.
Some 267 4-Hers submitted 1,108 projects this year, compared with 662 4-Hers submitting 5,633 projects last year, Lewis-Sibley said.
"We knew there would be a decrease...but we were pleasantly surprised that more youth participated than we originally thought," Lewis-Sibley said. "But they entered fewer projects."
Ninety-four volunteers are judging projects. Another 32 volunteers weren't needed because the number of projects were down.
Among 4-Hers who showed projects virtually was Blake Buatte, who showed his rabbits and pigs, and Ella Mennenga, 11, a member of LeRoy 4-H, who showed her goats.
For Blake, with rabbits, he placed them on a table and then walked around them while shooting video. For pigs, he walked them around as his mom shot the video.
"It was a little bit harder because I like talking to the judges and getting their comments so I know what they want," Blake said. "But it was way less time consuming. At the fair, you have to wait for your breed. Here, whenever you're ready, you can take a video and you're done."
"It's easier with the pigs but harder with the rabbits," Blake said of virtual showing. "There are a lot of pigs at the fair and they get distracted. At home, they listen really well. But with the rabbits, I can't always pose them right so they don't always look their best."
Ella walked her goats in a circle as her dad shot video.
The biggest differences for her compared with traditional fair judging is "We didn't show with other people and we didn't get to hear the places right away."
But Blake and Ella were among 4-Hers who also got to show their livestock in person at the fairgrounds at the McLean County Junior Livestock Show. Youth were able to show horses on Tuesday, rabbits and sheep in Wednesday, poultry and goats on Thursday, beef on Friday and swine and dairy on Saturday.
"It is not open to the public, it is only open to the exhibitors, their family and judges because of social-distancing rules," explained Anna Ziegler, McLean County Farm Bureau assistant manager.
"We've had about two-thirds of our normal number of entries," Ziegler said. "Most of the exhibitors are grateful for the opportunity to show their animals. They work on these projects for months ... Livestock judging is hard to do virtually."
"It felt pretty normal but it was annoying to always have the mask up," Blake said of showing his rabbits and pigs, while wearing his mask, at the junior livestock show. "It was nice to actually get the comments from the judge in person."
"The goats did better when they followed the other goats," Ella said of the Junior Livestock Show compared with the virtual experience.
"The barns are usually full of people," Eric Mennenga said. "Now it's just immediate family and the judges. It's a little sad that more extended family and friends couldn't watch and there wasn't the usual camaraderie with the other kids showing so I don't think the kids got as much from it. But they did an amazing job putting it on and I'm glad they did it."
As to the virtual judging, Mennenga said, "It was a good alternative and opportunity for the kids who put work into their projects year-round. It's hard to judge livestock virtually, it's hard to beat the hands-on experience but I'm glad they did it."
"Under the circumstances, they did a good job," Mennenga said.
Contact Paul Swiech at 309-820-3275. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_swiech.
