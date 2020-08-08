Watch now: No county fair? Youth adapt with virtual 4-H show, limited in-person judging

Of course, there are concessions. For example, baking projects could not be judged on taste but on appearance and on what the 4-Hers learned, Lewis-Sibley said.

Some 267 4-Hers submitted 1,108 projects this year, compared with 662 4-Hers submitting 5,633 projects last year, Lewis-Sibley said.

"We knew there would be a decrease...but we were pleasantly surprised that more youth participated than we originally thought," Lewis-Sibley said. "But they entered fewer projects."

Ninety-four volunteers are judging projects. Another 32 volunteers weren't needed because the number of projects were down.

Among 4-Hers who showed projects virtually was Blake Buatte, who showed his rabbits and pigs, and Ella Mennenga, 11, a member of LeRoy 4-H, who showed her goats.

For Blake, with rabbits, he placed them on a table and then walked around them while shooting video. For pigs, he walked them around as his mom shot the video.

"It was a little bit harder because I like talking to the judges and getting their comments so I know what they want," Blake said. "But it was way less time consuming. At the fair, you have to wait for your breed. Here, whenever you're ready, you can take a video and you're done."