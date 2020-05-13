Watch now: COVID-19 testing site in McLean County to remain open through May 22

"This is something Davis has worked with the CDC to change the guidance so people could get tested in order to qualify for these critical surgeries and other procedures," Phelps said. "All of our offices are focused on the same goal of increased testing and it would be best if the state could communicate with us before decisions like this are made."

LaHood Communications Director John Rauber said "The Department of Health and Human Services and the federal government had always intended to keep the McLean County site open and support and fund it through May. We were informed, however, that the state and IDPH made the decision that they wanted to move the testing site to a new location in Peoria.

"The federal government will continue to provide support to the new site in Peoria and it will continue to serve Central Illinois, administering tests to those in need," Rauber said.

A list of other testing sites may be found at http://dph.illinois.gov/testing.

LaHood, R-Dunlap, and Davis were at the testing site on April 9 to announce that the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services would continue to support the McLean County Fairgrounds site through May 31, with support of IDPH, Illinois National Guard and other partners.