Watch now: No new COVID cases in McLean County; fairgrounds testing site to close after Thursday

BLOOMINGTON — No new COVID-19 cases were reported in McLean County on Monday, and the COVID-19 drive-through testing site at the McLean County Fairgrounds will close after Thursday.
The McLean County Health Department reported on Monday that, after several days of new coronavirus cases, no new positive test results were reported and two more people had recovered.
Meanwhile, McLean County Emergency Management Agency (EMA) and Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) reported that the COVID-19 drive-through testing site at the McLean County Fairgrounds, which has been open since March 28, will close after Thursday.
A list of other testing sites may be found at http://dph.illinois.gov/testing and residents may access OSF HealthCare's Pandemic Health Worker program, IDPH said.
The county health department reported that the number of people who have confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus remained at 121 on Monday after increasing by six on Sunday.
Two more people have recovered from the virus, meaning that 90 of the 121 McLean County residents who have been diagnosed with COVID-19 since March 19 are out of isolation.
However, four people remain hospitalized with COVID-19, including three in intensive care units, and 24 remain in isolation at home, county health department Administrator Jessica McKnight said Monday.
The health department reported earlier this spring that three people had died as a result of COVID-19.
The 121 include five residents of Bloomington Rehabilitation & Health Care Center, 1925 S. Main St., Bloomington, the health department reported.
Melissa Graven, health department communicable disease supervisor, said two of the five residents were hospitalized in good condition. The other three are isolated in their rooms, McKnight said.
No staff at that long-term care facility has tested positive for COVID-19, McKnight said.
"McLean County Health Department is working with the facility to ensure appropriate infection control measures are in place and to identify any other residents or staff at risk," Graven said in a statement.
Tonya Hill, corporate director of census development for Petersen Health Care, which owns Bloomington Rehab, said in a statement that safety of residents, staff and the community has been the top priority for Petersen.
"We are committed to doing everything we can to prevent the spread of COVID-19 within our facilities and are working closely with local and state health officials ...," Hill said. "Unfortunately, it is still possible that some may not be able to avoid community transmission, which is why Petersen Health Care has been vigilant in assessing and monitoring our residents and staff daily to protect our most vulnerable population, and we will continue to do so."
Among steps have been COVID-19 symptom screening for all residents, staff and anyone who enters the facility and social distancing during meals and activities.
"Staff is not allowed to work if they are showing any symptoms," Hill said. "We also have plans in place for immediately segregating residents that may show any symptoms."
McKnight said Bloomington Rehab cases represent the first outbreak at a McLean County long-term care facility since three cases associated with Luther Oaks — a private caregiver to a resident and two employees who don't provide direct care to residents — were announced last month.
Illinois State University confirmed during the weekend that one of the county's recent cases is an on-campus student, faculty or staff member. McKnight said Monday that person "is doing fine."
McKnight said 3,467 county residents have been tested for COVID-19.
While the health department reported no new cases on Monday, "we anticipate seeing more cases," McKnight said.
Meanwhile, IDPH told The Pantagraph on Monday that 72 more people were tested on Sunday at the COVID-19 drive-through testing site at the McLean County Fairgrounds, 1106 Interstate Drive, Bloomington.
That brings to 4,475 the number of people tested since at that site since it opened on March 28. The site is open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. seven days a week.
Eligible for testing at the site is anyone with COVID-19 symptoms (fever, cough, shortness of breath), providing the person can complete the nasal self-swab test. Also eligible is anyone with a risk factor, such as having contact with someone who tested positive or anyone with a compromised immune system or serious chronic medical condition.
Also eligible are people with or without symptoms who work in a health care or correctional facility, are first responders, or are critical infrastructure workers in grocery stores, pharmacies, restaurants, gas stations, public utilities, factories, child care and sanitation.
Meanwhile, LaSalle County Health Department confirmed two more cases in that county, a man in his 30s and a woman in her 50s, both in isolation. LaSalle County has had 106 confirmed COVID cases.
Livingston County Health Department reported its 25th case, a woman in her 30s who is recovering at home in isolation.
Statewide, IDPH reported 1,266 new cases and 54 additional deaths on Monday, bringing the COVID statewide totals to 79,007 cases, including 3,459 deaths.
Contact Paul Swiech at 309-820-3275. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_swiech.
