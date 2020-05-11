Watch now: No new COVID cases in McLean County; fairgrounds testing site to close after Thursday

The health department reported earlier this spring that three people had died as a result of COVID-19.

The 121 include five residents of Bloomington Rehabilitation & Health Care Center, 1925 S. Main St., Bloomington, the health department reported.

Melissa Graven, health department communicable disease supervisor, said two of the five residents were hospitalized in good condition. The other three are isolated in their rooms, McKnight said.

No staff at that long-term care facility has tested positive for COVID-19, McKnight said.

"McLean County Health Department is working with the facility to ensure appropriate infection control measures are in place and to identify any other residents or staff at risk," Graven said in a statement.

Tonya Hill, corporate director of census development for Petersen Health Care, which owns Bloomington Rehab, said in a statement that safety of residents, staff and the community has been the top priority for Petersen.