Watch now: No new COVID cases in McLean County; two more people have recovered

BLOOMINGTON — Good news on the McLean County COVID-19 front: After several days of new cases, the county health department reported on Monday no additional coronavirus confirmations and the recovery of two more people.
The health department reported that the number of people who have confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus remained at 121 on Monday after increasing by six on Sunday.
Two more people have recovered from the virus, meaning that 90 of the 121 McLean County residents who have been diagnosed with COVID-19 since March 19 are out of isolation.
However, four people remain hospitalized with COVID-19 and 24 remain in isolation at home, the county health department reported Monday.
The health department reported earlier this spring that three people had died as a result of COVID-19.
The health department said Friday that recent social gatherings of some Illinois State University students off-campus is one reason for the recent uptick in cases.
Melissa Graven, health department communicable disease supervisor, said Friday that seven recent cases were ISU students who gathered at a private residence in late April and early May.
ISU confirmed during the weekend that one of the county's cases announced during the weekend is an on-campus student, faculty or staff member.
Meanwhile, Illinois Department of Public Health told The Pantagraph on Monday that 72 more people were tested on Sunday at the COVID-19 drive-through testing site at the McLean County Fairgrounds, 1106 Interstate Drive, Bloomington.
That brings to 4,475 the number of people tested since at that site since it opened on March 28. The site is open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. seven days a week.
This story will be updated.
Contact Paul Swiech at 309-820-3275. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_swiech.
