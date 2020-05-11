Watch now: No new COVID cases in McLean County; two more people have recovered

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

BLOOMINGTON — Good news on the McLean County COVID-19 front: After several days of new cases, the county health department reported on Monday no additional coronavirus confirmations and the recovery of two more people.

The health department reported that the number of people who have confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus remained at 121 on Monday after increasing by six on Sunday.

Two more people have recovered from the virus, meaning that 90 of the 121 McLean County residents who have been diagnosed with COVID-19 since March 19 are out of isolation.

However, four people remain hospitalized with COVID-19 and 24 remain in isolation at home, the county health department reported Monday.

The health department reported earlier this spring that three people had died as a result of COVID-19.