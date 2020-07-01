Watch now: Normal and Eureka hospitals get new names with Carle transition

NORMAL — Advocate hospitals in Normal and Eureka are getting new names under the acquisition of the facilities by Urbana-based Carle Health that takes effect today.
Advocate BroMenn Medical Center in Normal has become Carle BroMenn Medical Center and Advocate Eureka Hospital in Eureka has become Carle Eureka Hospital.
The new hospital names were announced this morning.
Carle and Advocate Aurora Health, based in Downers Grove and Milwaukee, announced acquisition plans in January after they were approved by both hospital systems' governing boards.
With state and federal approvals finalized, Carle's $190 million acquisition of the BroMenn and Eureka hospitals and other Central Illinois Advocate facilities took effect today.
"Each of these facilities has such strong histories in Central Illinois," Dr. James Leonard, Carle Health president and CEO, said in a statement. "We have a long shared history of working together through clinical partnerships. Our shared, unwavering commitment to our patients, to innovation and to our communities has laid a strong foundation that will allow us to evolve together and redefine health care for those in our region."
"Our strengths certainly complement and build upon the strong services already offered across Carle," said Colleen Kannaday, who remains president of BroMenn and Eureka. "We have felt welcomed as a part of Carle from the beginning. It is clear that, like us, Carle values relationships — with our patients, communities and each other. This shared mindset and dedication to excellence sets us up for continued success."
Carle said that patients should not see interruptions in care during the transition. Patients with questions may call their doctor's office or 866-536-0617.
Advocate has 1,900 to 2,000 employees in Central Illinois. Leonard and Kannaday have told The Pantagraph that Carle has no plans for Advocate staff changes.
5 things to know about Carle's $190 million acquisition of Advocate facilities in Central Illinois
Contact Paul Swiech at 309-820-3275. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_swiech.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.