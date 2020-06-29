Watch now: Normal completes inventory of 12,000 trees

NORMAL — Standing on the Ironwood Golf Course, Reid Gibson can identify a tree's species, diameter and condition within a matter of minutes.
Gibson, an arborist with Davey Resource Group, has entered thousands of trees in Normal into a program that will help the town fight off invasive insect species and keep track of its urban canopy.
With a handheld computer attached to his tool belt, he is able to pinpoint the exact location of the tree into a geographic location system to create a database of the town of Normal's trees.
“In the future, we’ll use the tree inventory for years to come, so it’s a huge benefit for the town,” said Tyler Bain, Normal park maintenance supervisor. "We’re trying to put trees in the urban forest in the forefront because it’s not always there.
"We’re trying to protect what we have and improve it for the future.”
Gibson completed a nearly two-month long inventory of 12,000 trees throughout Normal. He has surveyed roughly 250 trees per day, working 10 hour days Monday through Friday to prepare a database for Normal's tree canopy.
"It's a visual representation of everything that I'm collecting," said Gibson. "If they're curious about the tree that's in front of their house, they can go onto the system and check it out."
The data collected will be compiled into a software program that will list the location, species and condition of all town-owned trees. Normal town staff will use this information to keep tabs on the condition of city-owned trees and some utility savings.
Normal will release the program for people to view and enjoy in July.
The Normal City Council approved the $15,000 contract with Davey Resource Group in March after the town received a grant from the Illinois Department of Natural resources through the Urban and Community Forestry program of the United States Forest Service.
The total inventory cost up to $41,000 to complete, Bain said.
As part of the grant agreement, the town approved an amendment to its tree and shrub ordinance on June 15. The amendment updated language and ensured trees are protected during construction, Bain said.
In addition to compiling the species and conditions of the trees, the inventory will provide the town with estimates on savings on utilities through canopy shade and storm water runoff.
The town will also be in a better position to take proactive measures to protect trees from invasive insect species or diseases, remove dead trees and guide future tree planting, Bain said.
Like many municipalities, Bain said, Normal was devastated when the emerald ash borer made its way into Central Illinois, infesting and killing thousands of ash trees across the town.
The Asian beetle was first found in four ash trees in Bloomington in 2008. Its larvae feed on the inner bark of ash trees, killing them.
At Ironwood Golf Course alone, Bain said, the town lost 2,000 trees to the species.
“I think from this point forward, speaking on the inventory itself, any future disease or issues we could have I think we can plan better," said Bain. "We’ll plant a wide variety of trees so that we have a great diversity of trees in the town of Normal so one issue doesn’t cause us great devastation.”
When Bain first started working with Normal's forestry department several years ago, he said staff began identifying important needs.
"At the time we were very reactionary in what we did," he said.
Before taking care of trees, town staff would have to figure out who the tree belonged to — the town or a citizen — what had been previously done to the tree or if the health of the tree declined.
The inventory will allow town staff to quickly locate and identify trees within a matter of seconds.
Unfortunately, the inventory will not include everyone's favorite question: the age of the tree.
"Age is one of the hardest things to determine without cutting into it because different trees grow at different rates," Gibson said. "You could have a really old tree that’s only this big, and then a younger tree that’s much larger. It’s the question that everybody wants to know, but it’s the hardest one to answer.”
But residents and arborists can enjoy the software provided by Davey Resource Group, which can be used when deciding what trees to plant or for fun.
Mike Sublett, chair of the board of Children and Elders Forest, a nonprofit organization that plants trees to commemorate multiple generations of families, said the software will be a great asset for Normal.
"There's just an innate interest in trees and I really commemorate the town for finding the money," he said. "I always thought it was a great idea; you never know what you have until you go out and do a census on it.
"The more people know about trees, the more they appreciate what they do for us."
LOOK BACK: 20 Bloomington-Normal restaurants we miss
Beningo's
Crazy Planet Kitchen
Bec's Far East Texas Grill
Piccolo Piccolo
Divino, The Fishmarket
Carlos O'Kelly's
Sonoma Cucina
Chi Chi's
Ground Round
Gracious Affairs
Kip's Family Restaurant
Double Nickel Drive-In
Hayashi
Pumpernickel's Deli
Aleta Jane's Cafe
Le Peep
Tuxedo Junction
Tien Tsin
Susie's Cafe
Henry Wellington
If you enjoyed this...
Contact Sierra Henry at 309-820-3234. Follow her on Twitter: @pg_sierrahenry.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.