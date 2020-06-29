Watch now: Normal completes inventory of 12,000 trees

"At the time we were very reactionary in what we did," he said.

Before taking care of trees, town staff would have to figure out who the tree belonged to — the town or a citizen — what had been previously done to the tree or if the health of the tree declined.

The inventory will allow town staff to quickly locate and identify trees within a matter of seconds.

Unfortunately, the inventory will not include everyone's favorite question: the age of the tree.

"Age is one of the hardest things to determine without cutting into it because different trees grow at different rates," Gibson said. "You could have a really old tree that’s only this big, and then a younger tree that’s much larger. It’s the question that everybody wants to know, but it’s the hardest one to answer.”

But residents and arborists can enjoy the software provided by Davey Resource Group, which can be used when deciding what trees to plant or for fun.

Mike Sublett, chair of the board of Children and Elders Forest, a nonprofit organization that plants trees to commemorate multiple generations of families, said the software will be a great asset for Normal.