Watch now: Normal council meeting Monday night

NORMAL — Town council is meeting Monday night to vote on approving a contract with Stark Excavating Inc. of Bloomington for a $630,505 "Creek Bank Stabilization" project which will improve water flow and address flooding concerns along Sugar Creek.

The bank in question is a portion of the creek that runs from College Avenue to north of Blair Drive. It is a continuation of a project to stabilize the creek bank, and prior work was done on the bank from Vernon and College avenues in 2015.

In other business

Council will hear two presentations, one from the Illinois Fire Juniors and the other from Connect Transit.