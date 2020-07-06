Watch now: Normal council meeting Monday night

NORMAL — Town council is meeting Monday night to vote on approving a contract with Stark Excavating Inc. of Bloomington for a $630,505 "Creek Bank Stabilization" project which will improve water flow and address flooding concerns along Sugar Creek.
WATCH HERE:
The bank in question is a portion of the creek that runs from College Avenue to north of Blair Drive. It is a continuation of a project to stabilize the creek bank, and prior work was done on the bank from Vernon and College avenues in 2015.
In other business
Council will hear two presentations, one from the Illinois Fire Juniors and the other from Connect Transit.
The Illinois Fire Juniors will be speaking on the group's plan to build a 100-acre multi-sports complex in north Normal, which they hope to begin the process by fall.
Connect Transit will also be presenting on the outcome of its Connect to the Future Work Group and final recommendations. The work group was formed last year by the Connect Transit Board of Trustees to engage the community.
The group later approved a list of 13 recommendations, including a fixed-route, one-way fare of $1.25 for all riders, including Connect Mobility, and a fixed $40 rate for monthly passes.
In addition to the recommendations, Connect Transit will also discuss the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on its budget and changes it has made in response.
Reporter Sierra Henry is covering the meeting and will provide updates at Pantagraph.com.
