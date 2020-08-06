Watch now: Normal Mayor Chris Koos nominated for Amtrak board of directors

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin during a Thursday U.S. Senate committee hearing said Normal Mayor Chris Koos "has a vision which I think Amtrak will benefit from."

Koos is being nominated to the board of Amtrak, a nine-member panel for an agency with 18,600 employees and more than 500 destinations.

Koos "is an Amtrak passenger … and a small business man in the Normal community. He always wants to keep people moving; his business sells running shoes and bicycles. So in addition to his love for Amtrak, he certainly has a passion for people on the move,” Durbin said during a Senate Commerce Committee.

Koos has been mayor since 2003 and previously was on the council. His term ends in 2021.

He has been owner and operator of Vitesse Cycle Shop and Often Running since 1979. Koos serves on the Advisory Board of Transportation for America, as a member of the Uptown Normal Business Association.