Watch now: Normal Police Department and McLean County State’s Attorney’s Office hold news conference

NORMAL — The Normal Police Department and McLean County State’s Attorney's Office are to hold a joint news conference, discussing multiple outcomes and developments associated with recent violence and looting at retail establishments.

Normal Police Chief Rick Bleichner and McLean County State's Attorney Don Knapp will offer updates on arrests and ongoing efforts to investigate, prosecute and prevent similar criminal activity.
