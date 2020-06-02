Watch now: Normal Police Department and McLean County State’s Attorney’s Office hold news conference
0 comments
top story

Watch now: Normal Police Department and McLean County State’s Attorney’s Office hold news conference

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

NORMAL  The Normal Police Department and McLean County State’s Attorney's Office are to hold a joint news conference, discussing multiple outcomes and developments associated with recent violence and looting at retail establishments.

WATCH HERE:

Normal Police Chief Rick Bleichner and McLean County State's Attorney Don Knapp will offer updates on arrests and ongoing efforts to investigate, prosecute and prevent similar criminal activity.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News