Watch now: Normal respiratory therapist says: 'We will get through this'

The Pantagraph has been following six area residents since the spring and speaking with them about how life has changed during the COVID-19 pandemic. We talked to them recently about Thanksgiving.
NORMAL — Chad Goveia is on the front line of the significant fall surge in COVID-19 cases.
The respiratory therapist at Carle BroMenn Medical Center in Normal said he's the busiest he's ever been since he joined BroMenn in 1994.
"The virus seems to have attenuated (reduced in force) for most cases," Goveia, of Bloomington, said last week. "However, we have seen many seriously ill patients here in the last month. We still don't fully and scientifically understand why it manifests differently in people."
Goveia told The Pantagraph in May that the challenge of treating COVID-19 is it behaves unlike anything else.
While most viruses stay within one organ, COVID-19 binds with receptors that line the inner lining of blood vessels, causing damage and blood clots, reducing blood flow to organs and causing organ stress and failure, he said.
"We are still monitoring and seeing high coagulation (clotting) trends in most of our most seriously ill patients," Goveia said last week. "We have been utilizing non-invasive interventions like high-flow nasal cannula oxygen devices quite frequently and successfully. Currently, we are gathering data on inhaled heparin which has been shown to act as an antiviral, anti-inflammatory and anticoagulant, which is an exciting potential therapeutic intervention."
To reduce risk of COVID exposure, Goveia and his colleagues are wearing full-garb isolation gear, which takes time and makes work more difficult, he said.
Despite the challenges, Goveia said his message to people is "We will get through this."
"The mRNA (COVID) vaccine is the one blockade against this organism," he said. "It is easily the most important intervention in this fight. It's a remarkable achievement that will also vastly accelerate the development of many new kinds of treatments."
Goveia said his advice to people on celebrating Thanksgiving is to err on the side of caution.
"My family has decided to limit outside parties because of my work and potential high-risk exposure to others," he said.
Goveia said he's thankful for "my wife, my family and friends and my team at Carle BroMenn Medical Center."
