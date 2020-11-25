Watch now: Normal respiratory therapist says: 'We will get through this'

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

While most viruses stay within one organ, COVID-19 binds with receptors that line the inner lining of blood vessels, causing damage and blood clots, reducing blood flow to organs and causing organ stress and failure, he said.

"We are still monitoring and seeing high coagulation (clotting) trends in most of our most seriously ill patients," Goveia said last week. "We have been utilizing non-invasive interventions like high-flow nasal cannula oxygen devices quite frequently and successfully. Currently, we are gathering data on inhaled heparin which has been shown to act as an antiviral, anti-inflammatory and anticoagulant, which is an exciting potential therapeutic intervention."

To reduce risk of COVID exposure, Goveia and his colleagues are wearing full-garb isolation gear, which takes time and makes work more difficult, he said.

Despite the challenges, Goveia said his message to people is "We will get through this."