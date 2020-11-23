Watch now: Normal teacher, mother looks for 'silver linings'

Plus, every Unit 5 teacher got a new laptop, which she said has helped her do a better job of teaching.

She has been filling in for a teacher on leave and hopes something more permanent will come through when that ends.

Meanwhile, her school-age children are coping with the challenges of technology, when learning remotely.

Her youngest son is in eighth grade. “What’s frustrating for him is when the technology doesn’t work the way it’s supposed to,” said Poncin. “He does so much better to have teachers working with him one on one.”

On the other hand, her son who is a sophomore loves remote learning. He keeps his laptop next to him in his room and “he never has to roll out of bed,” she said. “Is that a teenage boy or what?”

Her youngest daughter, a junior at Normal West Community High School, is “super smart, but struggling with online classes,” two of which are dual-credit, college-level classes. But the silver lining is that her dual credit courses have “opened up a whole new world for her, opened up her awareness.”