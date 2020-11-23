Watch now: Normal teacher, mother looks for 'silver linings'

NORMAL — Jennifer Poncin of Normal has seen a few dark clouds during the year of the pandemic, but her advice is to look for the silver linings.
“In a year like this, you really have to focus on the silver linings. You can’t focus on what you lost or you’ll drive yourself crazy,” said Poncin, a substitute teacher and mother of five.
At one point, her husband, Dan, lost his job. But he landed a new one as an independent contractor in information technology at Country Financial that he likes better than his former job.
“He is enjoying his new job” and doesn’t have to commute to Peoria, said Poncin.
She cites the convenience of today’s modern technology as another silver lining. It allows her to be, in effect, in two places at once when there are simultaneous Zoom meetings at Kingsley Junior High and Parkside Junior High School, the two Unit 5 schools where she is a substitute teacher this fall.
Plus, every Unit 5 teacher got a new laptop, which she said has helped her do a better job of teaching.
She has been filling in for a teacher on leave and hopes something more permanent will come through when that ends.
Meanwhile, her school-age children are coping with the challenges of technology, when learning remotely.
Her youngest son is in eighth grade. “What’s frustrating for him is when the technology doesn’t work the way it’s supposed to,” said Poncin. “He does so much better to have teachers working with him one on one.”
On the other hand, her son who is a sophomore loves remote learning. He keeps his laptop next to him in his room and “he never has to roll out of bed,” she said. “Is that a teenage boy or what?”
Her youngest daughter, a junior at Normal West Community High School, is “super smart, but struggling with online classes,” two of which are dual-credit, college-level classes. But the silver lining is that her dual credit courses have “opened up a whole new world for her, opened up her awareness.”
“It’s a different scenario for each kid,” said Poncin. “It’s been a wild ride this school year.”
Having a mother’s perspective has helped her better understand her students and the struggles they may be having, she said, but juggling all the tasks of teaching, cooking and doing laundry and dishes can be difficult.
“We have to give each other grace. That’s advice I got from my principal at Kingsley,” said Poncin. “There are things that you can’t control. … All any of us can do is the best we can.”
Poncin said, “I tell my kids, try to do something you love every day even if it’s only a few minutes.”
And look for silver linings.
Contact Lenore Sobota at (309) 820-3240. Follow her on Twitter: @Pg_Sobota
