Watch now: Normal Town Council is meeting Monday evening

NORMAL — Council is gathering to hear an update Monday night on COVID-19's fiscal impact on the town.
The town is currently looking at a potential $10.4 million drop in general revenue despite faring better than expected for the months of March, April and May, said Finance Director Andrew Huhn. But, that does not account for the "lag" between sales tax revenue, and the town will have a better idea on the true impact in the coming months.
"We're in a better position than what we thought we would be in, but we haven't felt all of the effects," he said.
Revenue for the fiscal year's first quarter show the town has managed to save $2 million in expenses due to budget cuts, transfers and delaying other expenses, Huhn said.
In other business, council will hear an amendment to the fiscal year 2019-20 budget to increase authorized revenue and expenditures.
Normal budgeted $130,105,811 for fiscal year 2019-20, but ended the year stronger with a total revenue of $137,099,109. That accounts for a more than $6 million increase in the town's revenue generated.
In budgeted expenditures, the town originally budgeted $128,939,402, and ended the year with $134,475,579 in expenditures for an increase of $5,536,177.
The changes in expenditures revenue mainly accounted for budget transfers and funds and projects that carried over from the previous year, Normal City Manager Pam Reece said.
The only unexpected expense the town faced was an increase in the health and dental fund for a total of $873,000, Reece said.
"There were really no surprises in how we ended the fiscal year," she said. "We try to budget very conservatively, so if we end up delaying a project or don't go as quickly as possible, then we carry those funds over to the next year, so it's not that uncommon."
Council will also hear a resolution to re-approve a preliminary subdivision plan for Pheasant Ridge. The plan will permit the Pheasant Ridge neighborhood to expand and support residential development in the area.
The previous plan expired after residential construction slowed down.
Council will also hear a number of resolutions, including:
- Authorize an agreement with the Illinois State Historic Preservation Office for Community Development Block Grant Program Environmental Reviews.
- Award a $545,600 bid to George Gildner Inc. for the Oak Street water main replacement. The bid includes up to $15,000 for early completion.
- Authorize a $411,664.40 contract with Hoerr Construction Inc. for the 2020 Sanitary and Storm Sewer Cleaning and Televising Contract.
Reporter Sierra Henry is covering the meeting and will provide updates at Pantagraph.com.
