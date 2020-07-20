Watch now: Normal Town Council is meeting Monday evening

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

NORMAL — Council is gathering to hear an update Monday night on COVID-19's fiscal impact on the town.

WATCH HERE:

The town is currently looking at a potential $10.4 million drop in general revenue despite faring better than expected for the months of March, April and May, said Finance Director Andrew Huhn. But, that does not account for the "lag" between sales tax revenue, and the town will have a better idea on the true impact in the coming months.

"We're in a better position than what we thought we would be in, but we haven't felt all of the effects," he said.

Revenue for the fiscal year's first quarter show the town has managed to save $2 million in expenses due to budget cuts, transfers and delaying other expenses, Huhn said.

In other business, council will hear an amendment to the fiscal year 2019-20 budget to increase authorized revenue and expenditures.

Normal budgeted $130,105,811 for fiscal year 2019-20, but ended the year stronger with a total revenue of $137,099,109. That accounts for a more than $6 million increase in the town's revenue generated.