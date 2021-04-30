Watch now: Normal woman's memory honored with Arbor Day dedication

BLOOMINGTON — As Arbor Day was celebrated across the nation Friday, a maple tree was dedicated at the David Davis Mansion in memory of a conservation leader of the National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution.
The tree was presented by the Letitia Green Stevenson Chapter of NSDAR in honor and memory of Helen Killian, who held several offices in the chapter until her death in 2010. Killian, of Normal, also served as chairman of the NSDAR’s National Conservation Committee.
“It’s appropriate that we planted it today because today is Arbor Day — a day that’s dedicated to emphasizing how important trees are,” said Laura Baue, chair of the chapter’s conservation committee.
Arbor Day began in 1872 in Nebraska. An estimated 1 million-plus trees were planted in the state on the first Arbor Day, according to the Arbor Day Foundation.
Both Bloomington and Normal have been recognized as Tree City USA communities by the Arbor Day Foundation, which also recognizes Illinois State University as a Tree Campus USA.
“We feel that the tree that we planted today will also be a testament to the DAR’s commitment to conservation and it’s a gift to the future generations who will be coming here to the Davis Mansion to enjoy the lovely grounds,” she said.
The tree, a fall fiesta sugar maple, replaces a white oak tree that was planted in Killian’s honor at the mansion in 1978 but had to be removed.
State Rep. Dan Brady, R-Bloomington, Bloomington Mayor-elect Mboka Mwilambwe and Normal Councilwoman Karen Smith read proclamations in recognition of the event, noting the importance of trees as “a source of joy and spiritual renewal” while also being a renewable resource for both building and heating our homes.
The dedication plaque included a quote from Jesse Fell, a leader in Bloomington-Normal in the 1800s and friend of Abraham Lincoln known for his love of trees.
“As the settlements move out into the prairie, people will turn their attention to the cultivation of forest trees,” Fell said in 1833.
The opening prayer by incoming Chaplain Carolyn Jiles included a recitation of Joyce Kilmer’s poem, “Trees,” which concludes, “Poems are made by fools like me, but only God can make a tree.”
