Watch now: Normal's Hidden Creek, oasis along Constitution Trail, undergoing transformation

“People called it the scary forest,” said Jones.

But on Friday, the nature area was filled not only with the songs of birds but also with the giggles of children, some of whom were playing in the creek, which is nearly dried up at the moment.

If you pass by near dusk, you might hear or even see a screech owl. Mallard ducks are often found splashing in the creek. A rabbit or two is likely to hop by during quiet times of the day. And, of course, like elsewhere in town, there is a healthy population of squirrels.

The multi-year restoration process is following a plan developed by professional consultants, Ecology + Vision.

“We have seen a lot of change in a short time,” said Nathan Bair, also a town horticulturalist.

Jones said 17 trees were planted this fall, including such species as burr oak, white oak, redbud, paw paw and shagbark hickory.

Bair said, “The next step is to start establishing shrubs and perennials.”

The south side of the nature area is being re-established as native prairie. “We really had a nice display of flowers,” said Jones. Those wildflowers, in turn, attracted an abundance of butterflies.