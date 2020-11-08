Watch now: Normal's Hidden Creek, oasis along Constitution Trail, undergoing transformation

NORMAL — How many times have people strolled or rolled by Hidden Creek Nature Sanctuary along Constitution Trail without realizing the hidden treasures it contains?
The 5.5-acre park is undergoing a long-term transformation into a place with native plants to sustain and improve wildlife diversity while also providing a place to relax and enjoy nature. It is located north of uptown in the 100 block of West Sycamore Street, about three blocks north of Willow Street.
On the east side of the creek, you will find dirt trails with enough ups and downs to keep your walk interesting but not too challenging. I’ve even cross-country skied here, when we’ve had enough snow. On the west side of the creek is a more park-like setting with trees, grass and paved walkways. Both sides have benches.
The east side has been the focus of restoration efforts.
Invasive amur honeysuckle that crowded out more beneficial plant was removed in 2019, along with selected trees, mostly ash that were hit by the emerald ash borer.
Before their removal, some people were reluctant to enter the area because you couldn’t see who else might be around the corner, said Bobby Jones, a horticulturalist with the town of Normal.
“People called it the scary forest,” said Jones.
But on Friday, the nature area was filled not only with the songs of birds but also with the giggles of children, some of whom were playing in the creek, which is nearly dried up at the moment.
If you pass by near dusk, you might hear or even see a screech owl. Mallard ducks are often found splashing in the creek. A rabbit or two is likely to hop by during quiet times of the day. And, of course, like elsewhere in town, there is a healthy population of squirrels.
The multi-year restoration process is following a plan developed by professional consultants, Ecology + Vision.
“We have seen a lot of change in a short time,” said Nathan Bair, also a town horticulturalist.
Jones said 17 trees were planted this fall, including such species as burr oak, white oak, redbud, paw paw and shagbark hickory.
Bair said, “The next step is to start establishing shrubs and perennials.”
The south side of the nature area is being re-established as native prairie. “We really had a nice display of flowers,” said Jones. Those wildflowers, in turn, attracted an abundance of butterflies.
“Getting all that diversity in there is the end goal,” said Bair.
The north side will remain more densely wooded.
“It’s an opportunity to allow a greater diversity of birds, animals and pollinators,” said Jones. “It’s a great opportunity for use as an outdoor classroom.”
Bair said it’s a way to “let people see a small example of what Illinois used to look like before people were here.”
The work is far from over.
“We still have a lot of honeysuckle along the creek,” said Bair. “If we can get native grasses and plants re-established on some of the banks here, too, it will also slow down the erosion issues that we’re having.”
So the next time you are on Constitution Trail in Normal, don’t just pass by Hidden Creek, take a moment to enjoy its serenity and imagine its future.
Photos: Explore Hidden Creek Nature Sanctuary with Lenore
Contact Lenore Sobota at (309) 820-3240. Follow her on Twitter: @Pg_Sobota
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.