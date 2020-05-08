Watch now: Normal's recreational cannabis dispensary to open Monday

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

NORMAL — McLean County residents can say 'hello' to their first adult-use cannabis dispensary, called Beyond/Hello, which opens Monday.

Members of the Central Illinois Cannabis Community have praised Normal's decision to grant Jushi a license to sell cannabis for recreation. Until now, many people who buy cannabis for recreation in McLean County had to travel to Peoria or Champaign to do so.

Jushi is a global cannabis and hemp operator with retail, distribution, cultivation and processing operations. Normal City Council approved the company's request for a special-use permit to expand into the sale of adult-use, recreational cannabis on Feb. 3.