Watch now: Normal's recreational cannabis dispensary to open Monday

NORMAL — McLean County residents can say 'hello' to their first adult-use cannabis dispensary, called Beyond/Hello, which opens Monday.
The dispensary, owned by Jushi Holdings Inc. and formerly known as The Green Solution, 501 W. Northtown Road, will begin taking online and phone orders for curbside or in-store pickup starting Monday. Jushi Holdings purchased The Green Solution and other dispensaries in February.
Members of the Central Illinois Cannabis Community have praised Normal's decision to grant Jushi a license to sell cannabis for recreation. Until now, many people who buy cannabis for recreation in McLean County had to travel to Peoria or Champaign to do so.
Jushi is a global cannabis and hemp operator with retail, distribution, cultivation and processing operations. Normal City Council approved the company's request for a special-use permit to expand into the sale of adult-use, recreational cannabis on Feb. 3.
Sales begin at 9 a.m. on Monday. The store will be open 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Orders can be placed at beyond-hello.com or over the phone at 309-434-5141.
Adult cannabis sales in Illinois for recreational use began Jan. 1, but it was left to local governments to adopt zoning regulations related to cannabis businesses.
Prior to then, The Green Solution had been selling cannabis for medical use only.
Under state law, medical dispensaries are permitted to open an adult-use dispensary at the same site, as well as a second site at a different location.
Within the first month of legal sales of recreational cannabis, Illinoians spent $39.2 million on weed. Of those sales, $30.6 million were in sales to Illinois residents and $8.6 million were in sales to out-of-state residents.
