Watch now: OSF seeks to bring 'care to the community' at long-term facilities

Louise Bellas said her blood pressure was rising and she passed out several times.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

She came to the clinic on Aug. 17 and Gardner, working with Bellas's primary care physician, adjusted her blood pressure medicine and added another one. In addition, Bellas found out that she was dehydrated, so she began to drink more water and Gatorade.

Bellas has had several follow-up visits since then and her blood pressure and fainting spells are under control.

"It seemed to make a difference in how I sleep at night," she added.

So much so that her husband joined her in her primary care visit on Monday.

While the Bellases are patients of an OSF office on St. Joseph Drive, "in the future, the convenience will bring me here," Ralph Bellas said. "These two know what they're doing," he said, nodding with a smile to Gardner and King.

More convenient care

Westminster wants to get as many resident services on campus as possible because some residents have transportation and physical disability limitations and bad weather also can be an inconvenience, said Michelle Burton, resource nurse for Westminster Village independent living.