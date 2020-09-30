Watch now: OSF seeks to bring 'care to the community' at long-term facilities

BLOOMINGTON — When Louise Bellas and her husband, Ralph Bellas Sr., needed their blood pressure checked on Monday, the Westminster Village residents didn't have far to go.
They walked to the Westminster Village Clinic on the campus of the continuing care retirement community, 2025 E. Lincoln St., where they met with nurse practitioner Christine Gardner and medical office assistant Clarissa King of OSF HealthCare Internal Medicine.
OSF began in late summer to offer primary care in the clinic — for any interested Westminster resident, whether or not they are OSF patients — from 1 to 4:40 p.m. each Monday and Friday.
Eventually, OSF is looking to provide similar primary care clinics at other long-term care facilities and is in conversations with The Village at Mercy Creek in Normal, said Marcia Cooper, vice president for clinical operations for OSF HealthCare Medical Group's Eastern Region.
"This is a new concept but I believe it will continue to grow as people feel comfortable being seen in their community," Cooper said. "It's so important to take care to the communities."
Answering a need
OSF had been in conversations with Westminster about using their clinic for primary care visits, Cooper said.
Then the COVID-19 pandemic struck last spring.
"COVID sped up those conversations to provide care in that community," Cooper said.
"This was an awesome opportunity to take care of the Westminster community versus then venturing out," Cooper said. "The question was, 'How could we take care of residents where they are?'"
"People were told not to leave," Gardner said, referring to advice for long-term care residents early in the pandemic to avoid time away from their residences.
"We thought taking care to them would be a great service," Gardner said.
"I think it's a good idea, especially for older people who can't drive," said Louise Bellas, 94. She and her husband of 70 years have lived in Bloomington-Normal since 1965 and moved to Westminster's independent living area eight years ago.
"If they continue this, it will be a great convenience," said Ralph Bellas, 96. "We're indeed pleased that they are here. With winter coming on, they'll see more of us."
Louise Bellas said her blood pressure was rising and she passed out several times.
She came to the clinic on Aug. 17 and Gardner, working with Bellas's primary care physician, adjusted her blood pressure medicine and added another one. In addition, Bellas found out that she was dehydrated, so she began to drink more water and Gatorade.
Bellas has had several follow-up visits since then and her blood pressure and fainting spells are under control.
"It seemed to make a difference in how I sleep at night," she added.
So much so that her husband joined her in her primary care visit on Monday.
While the Bellases are patients of an OSF office on St. Joseph Drive, "in the future, the convenience will bring me here," Ralph Bellas said. "These two know what they're doing," he said, nodding with a smile to Gardner and King.
More convenient care
Westminster wants to get as many resident services on campus as possible because some residents have transportation and physical disability limitations and bad weather also can be an inconvenience, said Michelle Burton, resource nurse for Westminster Village independent living.
The Westminster clinic already provided several services by other medical professionals, including lab draws on Tuesday and Friday mornings by Carle BroMenn Medical Center staff; Dr. Mariam Khalid, a Carle Physician Group family practice physician who also is Westminster's skilled nursing medical director, seeing patients in the clinic on the second and fourth Mondays of each month; and Dr. Joseph Setter of Midstate Podiatry seeing patients on the first and third Wednesdays of each month.
Gardner and Carey Harris are the two OSF nurse practitioners who provide patients with primary care, including acute care for fever, cough and stomach aches; managing chronic medical conditions such as diabetes, high blood pressure, high cholesterol and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease; and treating minor cuts and injuries. Treatment is done, by appointment or walk-in, in consultation with patients' primary care providers, Gardner said.
"For true emergencies, such as chest pain and stroke, we recommend people call 911," Cooper said.
Numbers have been low so far, with 17 patients seen since mid-August, King said. "COVID slowed us down," Cooper said.
As patient volumes increase, clinic hours will be expanded, Cooper said.
King, Gardner and Cooper are confident that numbers will pick up.
"It's a slow start but a lot of people don't know we're here yet," Gardner said. "For the people we've seen, it has been very helpful."
"It's so much easier," Burton said.
