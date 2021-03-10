 Skip to main content
Watch now: Pandemic quilt depicts how ARC seniors sheltered-in-place
NORMAL — Hanging in the gymnasium of Normal Township's senior Activity and Recreation Center, a patchwork quilt tells the story of the coronavirus pandemic through the eyes of area quilters.

"It all represents what we did while we were sheltered-in-place, our homes, our families and our activities," said Mary Whurmann, a member of the ARC Quilting Group, who helped piece the quilt together. "It came out really well."

031221-blm-loc-7quilt

Ruth Green and Mary Wuhrman, both of Normal, members of the ARC Sewing and Quilting Group, set up the quilt that has helped them endure the COVID-19 pandemic, Wednesday, March 3.

Last year, Rick Lewis, ARC director of operations, approached the group of quilters to ask if they would create a "pandemic" quilt to donate to the recreation center for a fundraising opportunity.

031221-blm-loc-8quilt

Mary Wuhrman of Normal, a member of the ARC Sewing and Quilting Group, points out quilting patches that have shown how members have endured the past year in quarantine, Wednesday, March 3.

Though they had never made a quilt together, the group began brainstorming how they would tell the story of the pandemic, said Whurmann. Would it be a quilt of masks? Or would it honor area nurses and first responders on the frontlines?

After some discussion, the group decided to use square patches to represent the homes of the quilters and others with ARC. Small white circles sewn into the squares represent the family members and pets with whom they sheltered-in-place.

031221-blm-loc-5quilt

Mary Wuhrman of Normal, a member of the ARC Sewing and Quilting Group, brings her dog, Tobi, a Boston terrier, as she meets with other members at the Normal Activity and Recreation Center, Wednesday, March 3.

At the center of the quilt is a square with a coronavirus molecule sewn inside.

"I think it was because we couldn't meet like we were," said Judy Raymond, who helped sew the many patches for the front and back of the quilt. "I think it was a way to still do something together."

031221-blm-loc-6quilt

Judy Raymond and Mary Wuhrmanl, both of Normal, members of the ARC Sewing and Quilting Group, set up a quilt representing the circle of friends that have enabled the seniors to endure the COVID-19 pandemic and produce a quilt documenting their past year in quarantine.

The "Shelter-In-Place" quilt was finished in October of last year, and the ARC Living Memorial Fund will raffle it off as part of a fundraiser for the recreation center. The memorial fund raises money to enhance programing at the center, said Sammi Scott, communications coordinator for ARC. 

Raffle tickets are $10 for 10 tickets, $25 for 30, $50 for 75 or $100 for 200, and can be purchased at https://go.rallyup.com/arcnormal through March 31. A drawing will be held April 1 at 8:30 a.m.

031221-blm-loc-1quilt

Mary Wuhrman of Normal, a member of the ARC Sewing and Quilting Group, points out quilting patches representing the circle of friends that have enabled the seniors in the group to endure the COVID-19 pandemic and produce a quilt documenting their past year in quarantine.

The raffle has raised more than $1,380 for the ARC so far.  

"A lot of our annual fundraisers that we do in person weren't able to happen," said Scott. "So, this was a good way to still have a fundraiser when we couldn't be together."

031221-blm-loc-2quilt

A quilted image of the coronavirus is prominent on a quilt made by the ARC Sewing and Quilting Group, Wednesday, March 3.

When Gov. J.B. Pritzker issued a shelter-in-place order March 20, the quilters — many who live alone — missed out on meeting with their friends, said Whurmann. It wasn't until she and Bressan began a socially-distanced tradition of eating lunch together from their separate cars that they thought of a way to meet again.

At first, the quilters tried meeting at parks, sitting 6 feet apart. But with schools closed and many families taking their students to the parks to spend time outside, Whurmann said the group needed to find a safer meeting place.

031221-blm-loc-3quilt

Mary Wuhrman, foreground, gathers with her circle of friends in the ARC Sewing and Quilting Group, from left, Pat Silva, Ruth Green, Connie J. Carstens and Judy Raymond, as they socially distance in the parking lot by the Normal Activity and Recreation Center, Wednesday, March 3.

So, they landed outside the ARC. It was the perfect spot, said Whurmann, because it was where the group typically met anyway. 

"It was a lifesaver for mental health," said Ruth Green, who worked on the front and back patches of the quilt. Green, who lives alone, said the pandemic was hard on her, but the meeting gave her an outlet and a chance to meet with friends again.

031221-blm-loc-4quilt

ARC Sewing and Quilting Group members Ruth Green, left, and Judy Raymond, right, admire a color patch quilt made by Connie J. Carstens as they meet in the parking lot by the Normal Activity and Recreation Center, Wednesday, March 3.

Others felt the same.

Pat Silva, who moved to Bloomington from Georgia shortly before the pandemic began to be closer to family, said that if she didn't have the quilting group, she'd be at a loss.

"If I didn't have this group, I wouldn't have anyone," she said. "It was really great to be able to come and do this. It was so fun to make (the quilt)."

Watch now: McLean County leaders say financial challenges remain in recovering from pandemic

The project also gave the quilters a chance to create something together, something they had never done before, and a chance to support the ARC.

"I thought it was a nice time to mark how we got through part of it, being able to work on something, collaborate on something without being together when we wanted to be together," said Connie Jo Carstens. "Part of the reason behind the group is this conversation. It’s sharing our stories and just hanging out together.”

Photos: ARC group makes a quilt to document one year in quarantine

Contact Sierra Henry at 309-820-3234. Follow her on Twitter: @pg_sierrahenry.

