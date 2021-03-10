Watch now: Pandemic quilt depicts how ARC seniors sheltered-in-place

NORMAL — Hanging in the gymnasium of Normal Township's senior Activity and Recreation Center, a patchwork quilt tells the story of the coronavirus pandemic through the eyes of area quilters.
"It all represents what we did while we were sheltered-in-place, our homes, our families and our activities," said Mary Whurmann, a member of the ARC Quilting Group, who helped piece the quilt together. "It came out really well."
Last year, Rick Lewis, ARC director of operations, approached the group of quilters to ask if they would create a "pandemic" quilt to donate to the recreation center for a fundraising opportunity.
Though they had never made a quilt together, the group began brainstorming how they would tell the story of the pandemic, said Whurmann. Would it be a quilt of masks? Or would it honor area nurses and first responders on the frontlines?
After some discussion, the group decided to use square patches to represent the homes of the quilters and others with ARC. Small white circles sewn into the squares represent the family members and pets with whom they sheltered-in-place.
At the center of the quilt is a square with a coronavirus molecule sewn inside.
"I think it was because we couldn't meet like we were," said Judy Raymond, who helped sew the many patches for the front and back of the quilt. "I think it was a way to still do something together."
The "Shelter-In-Place" quilt was finished in October of last year, and the ARC Living Memorial Fund will raffle it off as part of a fundraiser for the recreation center. The memorial fund raises money to enhance programing at the center, said Sammi Scott, communications coordinator for ARC.
Raffle tickets are $10 for 10 tickets, $25 for 30, $50 for 75 or $100 for 200, and can be purchased at https://go.rallyup.com/arcnormal through March 31. A drawing will be held April 1 at 8:30 a.m.
The raffle has raised more than $1,380 for the ARC so far.
"A lot of our annual fundraisers that we do in person weren't able to happen," said Scott. "So, this was a good way to still have a fundraiser when we couldn't be together."
When Gov. J.B. Pritzker issued a shelter-in-place order March 20, the quilters — many who live alone — missed out on meeting with their friends, said Whurmann. It wasn't until she and Bressan began a socially-distanced tradition of eating lunch together from their separate cars that they thought of a way to meet again.
At first, the quilters tried meeting at parks, sitting 6 feet apart. But with schools closed and many families taking their students to the parks to spend time outside, Whurmann said the group needed to find a safer meeting place.
So, they landed outside the ARC. It was the perfect spot, said Whurmann, because it was where the group typically met anyway.
"It was a lifesaver for mental health," said Ruth Green, who worked on the front and back patches of the quilt. Green, who lives alone, said the pandemic was hard on her, but the meeting gave her an outlet and a chance to meet with friends again.
Others felt the same.
Pat Silva, who moved to Bloomington from Georgia shortly before the pandemic began to be closer to family, said that if she didn't have the quilting group, she'd be at a loss.
"If I didn't have this group, I wouldn't have anyone," she said. "It was really great to be able to come and do this. It was so fun to make (the quilt)."
The project also gave the quilters a chance to create something together, something they had never done before, and a chance to support the ARC.
"I thought it was a nice time to mark how we got through part of it, being able to work on something, collaborate on something without being together when we wanted to be together," said Connie Jo Carstens. "Part of the reason behind the group is this conversation. It’s sharing our stories and just hanging out together.”
