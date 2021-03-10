Watch now: Pandemic quilt depicts how ARC seniors sheltered-in-place

So, they landed outside the ARC. It was the perfect spot, said Whurmann, because it was where the group typically met anyway.

"It was a lifesaver for mental health," said Ruth Green, who worked on the front and back patches of the quilt. Green, who lives alone, said the pandemic was hard on her, but the meeting gave her an outlet and a chance to meet with friends again.

Others felt the same.

Pat Silva, who moved to Bloomington from Georgia shortly before the pandemic began to be closer to family, said that if she didn't have the quilting group, she'd be at a loss.

"If I didn't have this group, I wouldn't have anyone," she said. "It was really great to be able to come and do this. It was so fun to make (the quilt)."

The project also gave the quilters a chance to create something together, something they had never done before, and a chance to support the ARC.

"I thought it was a nice time to mark how we got through part of it, being able to work on something, collaborate on something without being together when we wanted to be together," said Connie Jo Carstens. "Part of the reason behind the group is this conversation. It’s sharing our stories and just hanging out together.”