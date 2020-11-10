Watch now: Pantagraph editor Chris Coates talks about how your support makes a difference

How to support The Pantagraph
Gallery: Historic front pages from The Pantagraph's archives
September 12, 2001 - 9/11
January 29, 1986 - Challenger disaster
May 23, 1927 - Lindbergh flight
November 03, 2016 - Cubs win the World Series
November 22, 1963 - Assassination of President Kennedy
October 23, 1962 - Cuban Missile Crisis
September 02, 1945 - World War II
August 09, 1974 - Nixon resigns
December 08, 1941 - Attack on Pearl Harbor
July 21,1969 - Moon landing
June 06, 1944 - D-Day
March 20, 2003 - Iraq war
May 07, 1937 - Hindenburg disaster
April 16, 1912 - Sinking of the Titanic
July 29, 1914 - World War I
