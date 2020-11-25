Watch now: Pantagraph Goodfellow Fund opens 93rd season serving people in need

Coleen Kennedy, Peace Meal home-delivered meal coordinator, said Goodfellow recipients appreciate the gifts.

"Recipients of the gifts are being contacted over the phone instead of in person this year so I am not able to see the joy and delight on their faces," Kennedy said. "But, I do hear it in their voices."

"Many say this is truly a blessing to them," Kennedy said. "All of them appreciate the generosity of the donors and those who make the program possible."

"There was one client who turned down the gift," Kennedy said. "He said to give it to someone who needs it more than he does. He said that would make him feel really good."

Denham, a Bloomington native, was a cook at a variety of places — including Mennonite Hospital, Americana nursing home, Country Financial and the McLean County jail — before her stroke.

"But I don't let it get me down," she said of her left-side paralysis caused by the stroke. "I like to cook and I come up with different things every once in a while ... and I still go to places like Wal-Mart."

What's her message to people considering donating to Goodfellow?

"Donate," she said. "It helps the elder people and it's a good program."