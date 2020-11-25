Watch now: Pantagraph Goodfellow Fund opens 93rd season serving people in need

BLOOMINGTON — Linda Denham spent most of her life cooking for other people.
Now she's the one receiving a little help. And she couldn't be more grateful.
Denham, 70, has received Christmas cheer for each of the past several years from The Pantagraph Goodfellow Fund. She is among Peace Meal home-delivered meal clients selected to receive gifts.
"The Goodfellow is a good program for elder people," Denham said in her Bloomington apartment last week.
Denham, a retired professional cook, said she appreciates the food, toiletries, blankets and grocery store gift cards that she's received each year in large totes delivered by Goodfellow volunteers, who are Pantagraph Media employees and their families.
"They give you stuff you may not have enough money to get," said Denham, who uses a wheelchair because a stroke that she suffered several years ago left her paralyzed on the left side. "It's a helpful kit. For people who can't get out, it helps them."
But this year, because of the COVID-19 pandemic, people selected by non-profit agencies to receive assistance will receive gift cards to a local grocery store in the mail rather than totes filled with items delivered by Pantagraph employees and family members.
"This year, we took a step back because we knew having contact, delivering goods, was not going to be feasible," said Barry Winterland, Central Illinois general manager for Lee Enterprises, which includes Pantagraph Media. Winterland also is a Goodfellow trustee.
Mailing gift cards means "no one needs to worry about physical contact," Winterland said.
Denham is fine with the change.
"That's saving my life and saving their lives if I have COVID-19," she said.
Over the years, Goodfellow Fund has pivoted many times to meet the needs of Central Illinois.
The annual effort began in 1927 when a newsroom employee, learning about a family in need on Christmas Eve, delivered firewood using his own money. The recipient called the journalist "a good fellow."
The program grew and evolved over the years but continues to be managed by Pantagraph Media employees while relying on donations from the community. Donor names will be listed in The Pantagraph and on Pantagraph.com throughout the holiday season.
In recent years, the program focused on seniors, providing the totes for Peace Meal recipients and blankets for Central Illinois nursing home residents. Peace Meal recipients who receive Goodfellow totes are lower-income seniors who are food insecure or have another need. The program last year also provided gripper socks for cancer patients, therapy dolls for nursing home residents, backpacks with school supplies for high school students and food for weekend food sacks for elementary school students.
All told, the program assisted 1,788 people throughout 2019.
This year, Winterland said the program will provide 700 grocery store gift cards for recipients identified through Peace Meal, The Salvation Army of McLean County, the Christmas for Kids gift and food distribution, and Mt. Pisgah Baptist Church.
In addition, 175 turkeys will be given to Mt. Pisgah, 52 coats will be given to Salvation Army, and 41 kids' hats, 50 pairs of kids' socks and 31 pairs of gloves will be distributed through the Christmas for Kids event.
The value of the items being donated this year is more than $60,000, Winterland said.
During the 2019 Christmas season, 484 donors contributed $50,642 to Goodfellow.
Winterland never sets a dollar goal. He just asks that readers recognize the need and give whatever their heart tells them to give.
"This year being what it is, we're trying to get as much out as possible," Winterland said. "We're making an effort, especially with the pandemic, to reach a more diverse group of residents. We're trying to reach more children and younger adults who may need a hat and a coat."
Coleen Kennedy, Peace Meal home-delivered meal coordinator, said Goodfellow recipients appreciate the gifts.
"Recipients of the gifts are being contacted over the phone instead of in person this year so I am not able to see the joy and delight on their faces," Kennedy said. "But, I do hear it in their voices."
"Many say this is truly a blessing to them," Kennedy said. "All of them appreciate the generosity of the donors and those who make the program possible."
"There was one client who turned down the gift," Kennedy said. "He said to give it to someone who needs it more than he does. He said that would make him feel really good."
Denham, a Bloomington native, was a cook at a variety of places — including Mennonite Hospital, Americana nursing home, Country Financial and the McLean County jail — before her stroke.
"But I don't let it get me down," she said of her left-side paralysis caused by the stroke. "I like to cook and I come up with different things every once in a while ... and I still go to places like Wal-Mart."
What's her message to people considering donating to Goodfellow?
"Donate," she said. "It helps the elder people and it's a good program."
To program volunteers she said "Keep up the good work because a lot of people appreciate it."
Winterland said "The need is greater this year. Anything people can do to help others this year to have a little bit of Christmas cheer would be appreciated.
Kennedy agreed.
"This is a wonderful way to add happiness to the holidays during this very challenging year," she said.
