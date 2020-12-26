Watch now: Pantagraph photographer tells story of wife's COVID vaccination

Mind numbing.
It is the only way to describe how I feel watching frontline doctors and nurses tell their stories on national television every night.
It has been 10 months since they began telling us how COVID-19 has shattered their sense of being and their confidence in the science of healing.
How else would anyone feel watching the young and the old die from something so horrific that begins with symptoms no worse than a common cold?
My wife, Jan, is neither a doctor nor a nurse. She is an on-call chaplain at Carle BroMenn Medical Center in Normal.
Chaplains, too, have been on the front lines. As families have been quarantined from visiting their loved ones, chaplains have helped pick up the pieces where hope and life flickers and fades.
“Visitors have been strictly limited throughout the pandemic, making nursing and support staff like chaplaincy interaction even more important for both the patients and their families,” said Lynn Hutley, public affairs coordinator for Carle Health.
Only two chaplain supervisors are allowed to visit patients who are in isolation, including those with the coronavirus. Support to these patients is also provided through phone and virtual visits, where possible, connecting patients with their loved ones with the help of nursing staff.
Jan prays outside the rooms of patients in isolation, and often prays with those who are caring for them, offering words of gratitude and solace. Nurses, physicians, therapists, and cafeteria and housekeeping employees are included. She blesses hands. She prays. And she listens to their fears, their sorrows, and their hope for a better day.
Jan, who has some health issues of her own, knows she is at risk, like every frontline hospital worker.
I have watched my wife, a truly loving and compassionate parish minister, deal with horrible situations. She is resilient, but over time she has exhibited some of the same issues I see in other frontline health workers.
Though she has deep faith, she also has deep concern about the virus; fear of contracting it and spreading it to others.
“I don’t believe God wants us to live in fear,” Jan said. “But I do believe God wants us to be wise and practice behaviors recommended by the medical community so we can get past this. If we don’t, we are going to be hurting far worse than we are now.”
I’m aware of her concerns when Jan takes off her work clothes in the garage and puts them in the washer before she comes into the house at night.
I have come to tolerate the ever-present smell of hand sanitizer that overpowers her perfume.
One of the most difficult things to watch, as shared with me by other health care workers, is that Jan mourns the loss of contact with loved ones.
She grieves the fact that she cannot see her children and grandchildren, out of risk that either she or they could carry the virus. It is a chance she is not willing to take.
This is a Christmas that will be difficult for many. It will be a Christmas with fewer acts of shared love. Yet in a way, my wife says, it is a time of even greater love.
“This is a sacrifice I need to make, for the sake of those I love,” she says. “I want more than anything to see my family this Christmas. But because I want to be able to see them next Christmas, too, I have to give it up this year.”
So, it was with some surprise that I got a phone call from Jan on Monday afternoon.
She had been notified by her supervisor that she is among the first at the hospital to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.
“I’m on the list,” she said with tears in her eyes, after confirmation was made by a staff chaplain, the Rev. Christine McNeal, on Wednesday. “I’m going to get my first vaccine on Christmas Eve. I couldn’t ask for a better Christmas present.”
Carle BroMenn values its chaplains, I thought, and understands that they, too, are part of the clinical team on the front line.
So, it was with joy that I watched and photographed my Jan represent frontline health care workers at Carle BroMenn when she was vaccinated at its employee health department on Christmas Eve. She is among 700 nurses, technicians and others who will be receiving the Moderna vaccine through Tuesday.
It wasn’t more than a skin prick that was about to begin the reversal of 10 months of national pain and suffering.
It was a Christmas gift like no other.
So I contemplate what the vaccine could mean.
Someday we will be able to shop and go out to eat, like we did last Christmas. And we’ll be able to go out in public, or go to church or visit our grandchildren and our parents, all without fear.
But most of all, we will not wake up to a news report that more than 3,000 fellow Americans died from the virus the day before.
In the coming months, we will have an opportunity to stand in a pharmacy or a doctor’s office and get a shot in the arm.
We will need at least 75% of our population to share a dose of the vaccine to make this virus go away. The time is now to end this pandemic.
Give yourself a Christmas present when it is your turn.