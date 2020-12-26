Watch now: Pantagraph photographer tells story of wife's COVID vaccination

One of the most difficult things to watch, as shared with me by other health care workers, is that Jan mourns the loss of contact with loved ones.

She grieves the fact that she cannot see her children and grandchildren, out of risk that either she or they could carry the virus. It is a chance she is not willing to take.

This is a Christmas that will be difficult for many. It will be a Christmas with fewer acts of shared love. Yet in a way, my wife says, it is a time of even greater love.

“This is a sacrifice I need to make, for the sake of those I love,” she says. “I want more than anything to see my family this Christmas. But because I want to be able to see them next Christmas, too, I have to give it up this year.”

So, it was with some surprise that I got a phone call from Jan on Monday afternoon.

She had been notified by her supervisor that she is among the first at the hospital to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

“I’m on the list,” she said with tears in her eyes, after confirmation was made by a staff chaplain, the Rev. Christine McNeal, on Wednesday. “I’m going to get my first vaccine on Christmas Eve. I couldn’t ask for a better Christmas present.”