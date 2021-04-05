Watch now: ParkLands Foundation site near Lexington part of new Tree Corps initiative

LEXINGTON — Trees are sparse and spread out, except for the line of mature trees along the Mackinaw River, at the ParkLands Foundation Mohr Tract, but soon the site will have more than 5,000 new trees, thanks to the efforts of donors and volunteers.

The “Mohr Trees!” project is part of a larger, new initiative organized by the Ecology Action Center and called Tree Corps.

The goal of Tree Corps is to plant 10,000 trees a year for at least the next 10 years, explained EAC executive director Michael Brown.

“It is an exciting new initiative, part of our 50th anniversary and … an early step in a clean air program” that’s been in the planning stages for years, he said.

Trees aid in carbon sequestration, reducing greenhouse gases, said Brown. Planting more trees “is just one of many strategies” to improve the community’s air quality, he said.

With initiatives like this, Brown said, “what really makes them work is partnerships.”