 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Watch now: Part of Normal West school roof blown away in high wind; storm expected to move on late Thursday
0 comments
alert top story

Watch now: Part of Normal West school roof blown away in high wind; storm expected to move on late Thursday

{{featured_button_text}}

NORMAL — The high winds brought in with Thursday’s storm blew off part of the roof at Normal Community West High School, and meteorologists say the steady rainfall won’t let up until late in the evening.

“The wind is definitely going to be causing some troubles today,” said Erin Roberson, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service in Lincoln. Before noon, “We’ve seen winds gusting at 46 mph and that’s going to continue through the day.”

A wind advisory is in effect until 7 p.m. throughout most of Central Illinois, including McLean, Peoria, Macon and Coles counties, with gusts up to 50 mph expected.

Watch now: McLean County to receive $3.5 million in grant funding for transportation

The advisory states "gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result."

According to a statement from McLean County Unit 5, the storms resulted in roof damage to several of the district’s buildings Thursday.

“Normal West sustained the most damage, losing the flashing off the northeast corner of the building. This is what seals the roof to the building. We also lost the roof off of a mechanical room at the school,” district spokeswoman Dayna Brown said.

Normal Community High School, Chiddix Junior High and Grove, Northpoint and Sugar Creek elementary schools also sustained roof damage.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The roof at Normal West has been temporarily fastened down.

“The plan is to begin work on these buildings tomorrow. It is just not safe for someone to be on the roof today with the storms,” Brown said.

Roberson said some semi drivers reported Thursday morning they had to stop on Interstate 74 because of the high winds, which can be especially dangerous for high-profile vehicles.

Motorists are encouraged to use caution while driving, especially those handling a high-profile vehicle, and outdoor objects should be secured, according to guidance on the National Weather Service website.

The rain is expected to move out of the Bloomington-Normal area by around dinnertime, Roberson said.

Less than 2 inches of rain have fallen in most of Central Illinois, but the area west of the Illinois River has seen the most rain, with about 2 to 3 inches reported and more expected.

The storm is the result of “a strong system pushing through” with high moisture coming up from the Gulf of Mexico, Roberson said.

From the archives: Celebrating Mardi Gras

Contact Kelsey Watznauer at (309) 820-3254. Follow her on Twitter: @kwatznauer.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Heavy winds cause damage across McLean County

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News