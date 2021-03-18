Watch now: Part of Normal West school roof blown away in high wind; storm expected to move on late Thursday

“Normal West sustained the most damage, losing the flashing off the northeast corner of the building. This is what seals the roof to the building. We also lost the roof off of a mechanical room at the school,” district spokeswoman Dayna Brown said.

Normal Community High School, Chiddix Junior High and Grove, Northpoint and Sugar Creek elementary schools also sustained roof damage.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The roof at Normal West has been temporarily fastened down.

“The plan is to begin work on these buildings tomorrow. It is just not safe for someone to be on the roof today with the storms,” Brown said.

Roberson said some semi drivers reported Thursday morning they had to stop on Interstate 74 because of the high winds, which can be especially dangerous for high-profile vehicles.

Motorists are encouraged to use caution while driving, especially those handling a high-profile vehicle, and outdoor objects should be secured, according to guidance on the National Weather Service website.

The rain is expected to move out of the Bloomington-Normal area by around dinnertime, Roberson said.