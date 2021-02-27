 Skip to main content
Watch now: People in their 20s, 30s comprise bulk of COVID cases in McLean County
Watch now: People in their 20s, 30s comprise bulk of COVID cases in McLean County

  Updated
Chris Mueller

BLOOMINGTON — Data collected by the McLean County Health Department shows COVID-19 cases confirmed since the onset of the pandemic have been largely among people in their 20s. 

In recent weeks, MCHD, along with the Illinois Department of Public Health, have "cleaned" up COVID-19 case data after multiple instances of false positive tests created an inaccurate picture of how many cases were actually confirmed in the county. 

On Friday, MCHD released the age breakdown of all cases confirmed since the beginning of the pandemic, showing that teenagers and those in their 20s and 30s comprised the largest number of cases in the county: 

  • Younger than 1 year – 67 cases

  • Ages 1-17 – 1,658 cases

  • 18-19 – 1,154

  • 20s – 4,031

  • 30s – 1,827

  • 40s – 1,704

  • 50s – 1,644

  • 60s – 1,199

  • 70s – 645

  • 80s – 352

  • 90s – 184

  • 100s – 9

To date, the cumulative total of confirmed cases in the county since last year is 14,474, including 30 cases announced Friday. 

The test positivity rate continued a steady hold at 2.3% as of Thursday, MCHD reported, with more than 242,200 tests having been done so far. 

Also holding steady on Friday was the number of McLean County residents reported as hospitalized due to the virus, which MCHD said is still 21. Hospital bed availability remains tight, with 85% of all intensive care unit and 94% of all beds reported as in use. 

No additional deaths were reported. 

Vaccine update 

MCHD coordinated its first targeted vaccine clinic at Mount Pisgah Baptist Church in Bloomington Friday, an effort organizers say they plan to continue in the following weeks. 

The clinic was aimed at drawing seniors of color to vaccine appointments; follow-up appointments for second doses were scheduled onsite, MCHD spokeswoman Marianne Mano said. 

Forthcoming clinics will be aimed at drawing similar groups as well as reaching K-12 education staff and rural county residents. 

To date, more than 33,000 doses of vaccine have been given in the county, according to IDPH. 

More than 6% of people in the county (10,789) have been given both doses. 

