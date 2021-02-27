Watch now: People in their 20s, 30s comprise bulk of COVID cases in McLean County

To date, the cumulative total of confirmed cases in the county since last year is 14,474, including 30 cases announced Friday.

The test positivity rate continued a steady hold at 2.3% as of Thursday, MCHD reported, with more than 242,200 tests having been done so far.

Also holding steady on Friday was the number of McLean County residents reported as hospitalized due to the virus, which MCHD said is still 21. Hospital bed availability remains tight, with 85% of all intensive care unit and 94% of all beds reported as in use.

No additional deaths were reported.

Vaccine update

MCHD coordinated its first targeted vaccine clinic at Mount Pisgah Baptist Church in Bloomington Friday, an effort organizers say they plan to continue in the following weeks.

The clinic was aimed at drawing seniors of color to vaccine appointments; follow-up appointments for second doses were scheduled onsite, MCHD spokeswoman Marianne Mano said.