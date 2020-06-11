Watch now: Pizza Ranch reopens dining room in Bloomington; among first dine-in spaces since COVID closure in March

"Our thoughts are, we have to do it right," Pottebaum said. "We know all eyes are on us."

Among customers in the Pizza Ranch dining room after it reopened were Chuck and Sandy Franklin of LeRoy.

"We couldn't wait for it to open," Sandy Franklin said. "We love eating here."

"Everyone is going out of their way to be very careful," Chuck Franklin said. "They are taking every precaution they can."

"We had no fears coming back," Sandy Franklin said.

She said she felt "wonderful" getting to eat out again.

"We're so tired of sitting at home," she said. "We're social people...We're very happy to be out and about."

Also having lunch at Pizza Ranch were Jerry and Mae Meyer, her daughter Marcia Harms and Harms's son, Jason Cremeens, all of Flanagan.

"We've been waiting for it to open," Harms said.

Jerry Meyer pointed out all the safety precautions that the restaurant had taken.

"They're following all the rules," Mae Meyer said.

"I'm just happy to be here," Harms said.