Watch now: Pizza Ranch reopens dining room in Bloomington; may be first dine-in space since COVID closure in March

"Our thoughts are, we have to do it right," Pottebaum said. "We know all eyes are on us."

Among customers in the Pizza Ranch dining room after it reopened at 11 a.m. were Chuck and Sandy Franklin of LeRoy.

"We couldn't wait for it to open," Sandy Franklin said. "We love eating here."

Several customers pointed out to additional safety steps that Pizza Ranch had taken, including making sure tables are at least six feet apart, taping off every second booth, employees wearing masks and gloves, two hand sanitizer stations and wrapped silverware and packaged salt and pepper containers for each customer.

"Everyone is going out of their way to be very careful," Chuck Franklin said. "They are taking every precaution they can."

"We had no fears coming back," Sandy Franklin said.

"It feels nice to have people here," Pottebaum said.

McLean County Health Department announced no new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday. Thursday's numbers will be released later today.

This story will be updated.

Contact Paul Swiech at 309-820-3275. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_swiech.

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.