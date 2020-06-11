Watch now: Pizza Ranch reopens dining room in Bloomington; may be first dine-in space since COVID closure in March

BLOOMINGTON — Pizza Ranch reopened for dine-in on Thursdays and, in doing so, may have become the first restaurant in Bloomington-Normal to reopen its dining room, three months after restaurant dining rooms closed when COVID-19 spread in McLean County.
"We always operated with guest safety being first and foremost," Pizza Ranch regional director Alan Pottebaum told The Pantagraph during a tour of the dining room on Thursday.
"We feel very confident that we're providing a safe environment for our guests and our employees," Pottebaum said.
While McLean County remains in the governor's third phase of reopening, which allows restaurants to provide outdoor dining, carryout and delivery but not indoor dining, Pottebaum said the county health department had been informed of plans of Pizza Ranch, 1211 Holiday Drive, Bloomington, to reopen its dining room and knows the safety precautions that the restaurant is taking.
"The county is aware of it," he said. "We've got to start generating some money. The bills don't stop coming in."
"Our thoughts are, we have to do it right," Pottebaum said. "We know all eyes are on us."
Among customers in the Pizza Ranch dining room after it reopened at 11 a.m. were Chuck and Sandy Franklin of LeRoy.
"We couldn't wait for it to open," Sandy Franklin said. "We love eating here."
Several customers pointed out to additional safety steps that Pizza Ranch had taken, including making sure tables are at least six feet apart, taping off every second booth, employees wearing masks and gloves, two hand sanitizer stations and wrapped silverware and packaged salt and pepper containers for each customer.
"Everyone is going out of their way to be very careful," Chuck Franklin said. "They are taking every precaution they can."
"We had no fears coming back," Sandy Franklin said.
"It feels nice to have people here," Pottebaum said.
McLean County Health Department announced no new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday. Thursday's numbers will be released later today.
