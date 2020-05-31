Watch now: Post-rally march moves through Bloomington

BLOOMINGTON — A post-rally march has brought hundreds of people to the streets in downtown Bloomington, moving en masse while chanting and carrying signs.
The group filled Main Street from Market to Locust streets. Two police cars followed the group to separate the pedestrians from cars leaving an hour-long rally at the McLean County Law and Justice Center.
Police periodically blocked streets, and people milled in traffic lanes between Bloomington Center for the Performing Arts to Holy Trinity Church.
The marchers chanted "Black lives matter" and "No justice, no peace," and are holding signs. Passing motorists chimed in with car horns to signal support.
The marchers then turned onto Madison Street, then west on Market Street.
The earlier rally drew several hundred people and several speakers. It was organized by the Bloomington-Normal chapter of the NAACP and Not in Our Town.
A smaller group of about 50 people started protesting earlier Sunday afternoon on the north side of the downtown square.
The gathering was one of hundreds across the country as people seek justice for the death last week of a handcuffed black man at the hands of a white police officer in Minneapolis.
