Watch now: Post-rally march moves through Bloomington

BLOOMINGTON — A post-rally march has brought hundreds of people to the streets in downtown Bloomington, moving en masse while chanting and carrying signs.

The group filled Main Street from Market to Locust streets. Two police cars followed the group to separate the pedestrians from cars leaving an hour-long rally at the McLean County Law and Justice Center.

Police periodically blocked streets, and people milled in traffic lanes between Bloomington Center for the Performing Arts to Holy Trinity Church.

The marchers chanted "Black lives matter" and "No justice, no peace," and are holding signs. Passing motorists chimed in with car horns to signal support.

The marchers then turned onto Madison Street, then west on Market Street.