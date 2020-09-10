 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Watch now: Pritzker gives daily COVID update; 8 additional Central Illinois deaths reported
1 comment
breaking top story

Watch now: Pritzker gives daily COVID update; 8 additional Central Illinois deaths reported

{{featured_button_text}}
Dominant

Technicians with Reditus Laboratories process a nasal swab during COVID-19 testing on Aug. 28, 2020, at the McLean County Fairgrounds, 1106 Interstate Drive, Bloomington. More than 800 people were tested that day. The site is open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily except holidays.

 LEWIS MARIEN, PANTAGRAPH FILE PHOTO

SPRINGFIELD — Twenty-eight more Illinoisans have died of COVID-19, including eight from Central Illinois, the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) reported Thursday.

The deceased from Central Illinois are:

  • McLean County man in his 70s.
  • Woodford County man in his 80s.
  • Ford County man in his 80s.
  • Sangamon County man in his 40s.
  • Christian County woman in her 50s.
  • Montgomery County woman in her 70s.
  • Edgar County man in his 80s.
  • Shelby County man in his 90s.

McLean County Health Department, earlier Thursday, had reported that the McLean County man in his 70s had underlying medical conditions. That death was the 18th COVID-related fatality in McLean County.

IDPH also reported on Thursday 1,953 new COVID cases statewide, bringing to 255,643 the number of cases of the novel virus since March.

The 28 new deaths mean that 8,242 people in Illinois have died of the virus.

The statewide positivity rate for COVID cases as a percent of tests for the seven days ending Wednesday was 3.8%, compared with 3.7% the day before.

As of Wednesday night, 1,609 people in Illinois were hospitalized with COVID, with 346 of them in intensive care units.

PHOTOS: Have you seen these missing children?

Contact Paul Swiech at 309-820-3275. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_swiech.

1 comment

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News