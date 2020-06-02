You are the owner of this article.
Watch now: Record number of autopsies performed in May

Sandage

McLean County Sheriff Jon Sandage talks to people after a post-rally march Sunday in downtown Bloomington. The marchers were concerned after a motorcyclist rode through their crowd, apparently injuring one woman.

 LENORE SOBOTA, THE PANTAGRAPH

BLOOMINGTON — McLean County Coroner Kathy Yoder told the McLean County Justice Committee 86 autopsies were done in the month of May.

“That is the most we have ever done in one month,” she said. “We are very busy at the coroner’s office.”

The total amounts to almost three per day.

During the month, 10 deaths were attributed to patients with coronavirus, according to the McLean County Health Department.

There were 67 autopsies performed in April, she said.

As of Tuesday, there had been 13 deaths attributed to patients with coronavirus when they died, including 10 from the Bloomington Rehabilitation and Health Center.

In other business, the committee approved a limited use data agreement with the coroner's office and the Mennonite School of Nursing at Illinois State University to conduct a study on falls and how they can relate to an acceleration of death.

“This would be the first one like this in Illinois,” Yoder said.

The study could have benefits on how to treat patients after a fall, she said.

The study is expected to begin in August.

Also, McLean County Sheriff Jon Sandage said following a decrease in the average jail population in May, an increase is likely coming.

“We are edging back up,” he said. “We have already seen an increase in the last few days.”

On Monday and Tuesday, about two dozen people were arrested in Bloomington and Normal on burglary-related charges due to looting.

State's Attorney Don Knapp released a similar report.

"We expected a decline, but as Sheriff Sandage said, things are heating up and we expect those numbers to rise and we have already seen that."

Can you help? The latest Crime Stoppers of McLean County cases

+2 
Kathy Yoder

Yoder
+2 
Jon Sandage

Sandage

Contact Kevin Barlow at (309) 820-3238.

