ROANOKE — As Tom Fehr worked to clear thick brown mud out of his welding shop Thursday, he could point to evidence that the same thing has been happening for nearly a century.

“We’ve got all the historic floods marked on a door frame inside the shop,” said Fehr, one of the brothers who are descendants of the founder of B.J. Fehr Inc. welding.

He was among residents cleaning up after heavy rains caused major flooding in Roanoke on Wednesday night. At least five area departments worked to rescue people from the rising waters. Roanoke Fire Protection District Assistant Chief Mike Collier said people were rescued from six homes and six to eight units in an apartment building.

By mid-morning Thursday, much of the water had receded, leaving behind a muddy mess for residents and business owners.

Fehr, who is a weather spotter for the Weather Channel, said the welding shop almost always floods when Panther Creek spills out of its banks. He pointed to a line of dirt on the wall and said the crest from Wednesday night’s flooding measured 63 inches.

By comparison, the flood of 1924 showed marks that the water had crested at 48 inches above the floor. The record was broken in 2013, when the water reached 68 inches.

The shop was filled with mud that Fehr and his brother, Curt, were removing using a power washer.

“I don’t know what can be done about the flooding,” Curt Fehr said, noting that the city had tried to widen the creek after the 2013 flooding, but there was just too much rain.

Too much rain

James Auten, a meteorologist with the National Water Service at Lincoln, said 6 to 8 inches of rain fell across a large area that included all or part of Woodford, Tazewell, Peoria and northwest McLean counties.

“There were several waves of heavy thunderstorms over that area yesterday afternoon and evening,” Auten said. “They were very close in succession and each was producing upwards of 2 inches of rain. … It just inundated that whole area very quickly in a short amount of time.”

Michael Smith, the village board president, told The Pantagraph on Thursday that there is no fix for the creek that the village can implement alone. He said the village attempts to keep water flowing freely in the creek by keeping brush and trees trimmed back, maintenance that last occurred in fiscal year 2018.

But he said the task of eliminating flooding altogether is affected by the water flow from 27 square miles around Roanoke and the water management practices of all those surrounding property owners. The Woodford County Soil and Water Conservation District was working with the village to coordinate efforts in soil and water management with the owners of surrounding farmland, Smiths aid.

“We were just getting started when COVID hit and public meetings were not allowed,” he said in an email. “We hope to get those started again soon.”

The village applied for a federal flooding relief grant in 2016, working with officials from the Illinois Department of Natural Resources to craft a $7.5 million flood resiliency plan. The village would have used the money to tear down buildings and develop the area south of Illinois 116 into a park setting to prevent future damage during a flood.

But the federal government denied the application, which sought part of $1 billion in federal money designated for flood mitigation.

‘I’ve lost everything’

Down the block from the Fehrs’ welding shop were Panther Creek Apartments, where some of the worst flooding occurred.

“The water had come up about 3 feet deep into the apartments,” said Brody Hinkle, who was bailing water out of his car in the parking lot Thursday morning. The car wouldn’t run.

He had been visiting his brother, Anthony Hinkle, who lives in the apartments and uses a wheelchair. The wheelchair ramp had been damaged by the flood waters, along with the rest of Anthony Hinkle’s apartment.

“The water moved it about 15 feet from the door,” Brody Hinkle said.

Marilyn May, who lives in a nearby apartment, held her head as she contemplated throwing out the complete contents of her unit.

“I moved here in September of 2013, just after the last flood,” May said. “Everyone said the city had fixed the problem with the creek, but that wasn’t the case.”

May said she was evacuated by firefighters using a boat about an hour after the flood waters had crested about three feet in her apartment.

“I was standing in the water when I heard a boom under the floor,” May said. “Apparently the water reached an electrical box. The power was still on when the water began to rise.”

May, who had just bought new furniture, said she also dropped her cellphone in the water and couldn’t receive any calls.

Neighbor Kay Taylor spent the morning after the flood emptying her refrigerator of floodwater contaminated meat and vegetables. Her floor was covered with a ¼ inch of mud, and a waterline stood about three feet off the floor.

“I’ve lost everything,” Taylor said. “We at least got out with our lives.”

