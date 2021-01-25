Watch now: See Allerton Park in a different light with a night hike

MONTICELLO — Allerton Park and Retreat Center is known for its statuary and gardens, which are magical enough on a warm, sunny day. But they take on a special aura when seen at night, with colored lights, in mid-winter.

Visiting Allerton Park after dark lets you see it in a whole new light.

You have the opportunity to experience that through Sunday by taking part in the fifth annual Winter Wellness Walk, sponsored by Kirby Medical Center.

The Aytam family of Bloomington — Phani, Sandeepa and 4-year-old Shree — were among the visitors last week on a relatively comfortable evening with a bit of a bite in the breeze.

Shree didn’t seem to mind as she bounced around excitedly, wearing her pink coat and penguin hat on her first night hike.

Asked what was her favorite thing, she said, “The candy.”

But this wasn’t candy you eat. Instead, it was a giant replica of a wrapped piece of candy with various colors of lights flashing inside.