Watch now: See Buffalo Rock State Park's namesakes; get a bird's-eye view of Illinois River

The bluff was once an island on the north bank of the Illinois River and, like much of that area, contains a rich history of Native American lore and exploration in the mid-17th century by Father Jacques Marquette and French-Canadian explorer Louis Jolliet (sometimes spelled "Joliet").

A salute to the early inhabitants of Illinois can be found at the park in an earthen-art exhibit that recreates the sculptured earthen effigies done by the Mound Builders centuries ago.

Titled “Effigy Tumuli,” the sculptures of a snake, turtle, catfish, frog and water strider were created by artist Michael Heizer. The snake is more than 2,000-feet long and the catfish is nearly 770-feet long. The project was done on reclaimed coal-mining land donated by the Ottawa Silica Co.

The area was open to hunting during my recent visit and it was also a very windy day, so I opted out of hiking that section of trail, which is exposed to blustery breezes.