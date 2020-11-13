 Skip to main content
Watch now: See Buffalo Rock State Park's namesakes; get a bird's-eye view of Illinois River
Watch now: See Buffalo Rock State Park's namesakes; get a bird's-eye view of Illinois River

OTTAWA — Buffalo Rock State Park lives up to its name with its own “herd” of three bison, which graze in a fenced area next to the main parking lot.

Pebbles, Cocoa and Hope give visitors a glimpse of what Illinois was like in its pioneer past when bison, or “buffalo,” were home on the prairie. Hope was born in April and has grown quickly.

While not as spectacular as seeing large herds grazing in places such as Yellowstone National Park in Wyoming or Custer State Park in South Dakota — both places I’ve visited — it is still nice to view these spectacular creatures up close and close to home.

Located along the Illinois River between Ottawa and Utica, the 298-acre park includes miles of trails through a variety of habitats: woods, prairie and river bluffs. Though lacking the canyons of nearby Starved Rock State Park, its high bluffs gives visitors a birds-eye view of the Illinois River.

The vibrant fall colors were a treat when I hiked there on Halloween but it’s also a good place to enjoy spring wildflowers. The park also has a playground and picnic areas.

The bluff was once an island on the north bank of the Illinois River and, like much of that area, contains a rich history of Native American lore and exploration in the mid-17th century by Father Jacques Marquette and French-Canadian explorer Louis Jolliet (sometimes spelled "Joliet").

A salute to the early inhabitants of Illinois can be found at the park in an earthen-art exhibit that recreates the sculptured earthen effigies done by the Mound Builders centuries ago.

Titled “Effigy Tumuli,” the sculptures of a snake, turtle, catfish, frog and water strider were created by artist Michael Heizer. The snake is more than 2,000-feet long and the catfish is nearly 770-feet long. The project was done on reclaimed coal-mining land donated by the Ottawa Silica Co.

The area was open to hunting during my recent visit and it was also a very windy day, so I opted out of hiking that section of trail, which is exposed to blustery breezes.

The entrance to Buffalo Rock State Park is on Dee Bennett Road, about 5 miles from Utica and 3 miles from Ottawa. Across from the entrance is an access point for the Illinois & Michigan Canal State Trail with parking for about seven cars. It’s a good place to bike or hike.

There is no camping in the park but there are three primitive campsites along the I&M trail that can be accessed on foot or by bicycle, but not by motor vehicle. There are no restroom facilities or water at the parking lot or the campsites.

Contact Lenore Sobota at (309) 820-3240. Follow her on Twitter: @Pg_Sobota

