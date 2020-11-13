Watch now: See Buffalo Rock State Park's namesakes; get a bird's-eye view of Illinois River

OTTAWA — Buffalo Rock State Park lives up to its name with its own “herd” of three bison, which graze in a fenced area next to the main parking lot.
Pebbles, Cocoa and Hope give visitors a glimpse of what Illinois was like in its pioneer past when bison, or “buffalo,” were home on the prairie. Hope was born in April and has grown quickly.
While not as spectacular as seeing large herds grazing in places such as Yellowstone National Park in Wyoming or Custer State Park in South Dakota — both places I’ve visited — it is still nice to view these spectacular creatures up close and close to home.
Located along the Illinois River between Ottawa and Utica, the 298-acre park includes miles of trails through a variety of habitats: woods, prairie and river bluffs. Though lacking the canyons of nearby Starved Rock State Park, its high bluffs gives visitors a birds-eye view of the Illinois River.
The vibrant fall colors were a treat when I hiked there on Halloween but it’s also a good place to enjoy spring wildflowers. The park also has a playground and picnic areas.
The bluff was once an island on the north bank of the Illinois River and, like much of that area, contains a rich history of Native American lore and exploration in the mid-17th century by Father Jacques Marquette and French-Canadian explorer Louis Jolliet (sometimes spelled "Joliet").
Support Local Journalism
A salute to the early inhabitants of Illinois can be found at the park in an earthen-art exhibit that recreates the sculptured earthen effigies done by the Mound Builders centuries ago.
Titled “Effigy Tumuli,” the sculptures of a snake, turtle, catfish, frog and water strider were created by artist Michael Heizer. The snake is more than 2,000-feet long and the catfish is nearly 770-feet long. The project was done on reclaimed coal-mining land donated by the Ottawa Silica Co.
The area was open to hunting during my recent visit and it was also a very windy day, so I opted out of hiking that section of trail, which is exposed to blustery breezes.
The entrance to Buffalo Rock State Park is on Dee Bennett Road, about 5 miles from Utica and 3 miles from Ottawa. Across from the entrance is an access point for the Illinois & Michigan Canal State Trail with parking for about seven cars. It’s a good place to bike or hike.
There is no camping in the park but there are three primitive campsites along the I&M trail that can be accessed on foot or by bicycle, but not by motor vehicle. There are no restroom facilities or water at the parking lot or the campsites.
Previous "Explore with Lenore" stories
Tipton Park, along Airport Road between College Avenue and GE Road, contains 2 miles of asphalt trail that winds through and by restored nativ…
Looking for an interesting place to go paddling within about an hour of Bloomington-Normal? Banner Marsh Fish and Wildlife Area is just the ticket.
Check out just about any place where flowers are blooming and you are likely to find butterflies and other pollinators doing their thing.
Portions of the planned U.S. Bicycle Route 66 have been developed through McLean County.
Visitors are welcome most of the year from dawn to dusk. The parking lot entrance off Raab Road is across from the Corn Crib stadium. It is al…
Located a short distance off Interstate 74 (take exit 206), a few miles from Danville, Kickapoo is among the few state parks in Illinois that …
At one point, nearly 22 million acres — about 60% of Illinois — were covered in tallgrass prairie.
The gardens of Constitution Trail encourage connections within the community and beyond while also providing beautiful distractions for those …
July and August are ideal times to hunt for “dragons” in Central Illinois — that is, dragonflies and damselflies.
You have to use both your ears and eyes or you are likely to miss something at the ParkLands Foundation’s Merwin Preserve, one of the organiza…
Located about 15 miles southeast of Bloomington-Normal and four miles north of LeRoy, the park encompasses 1,687 acres.
There are many places to see fall colors, even looking out your own windows.
This week's "Explore with Lenore" takes a hike through Livingston County's "hidden gem" — Humiston Woods Nature Center — along the Vermilion River.
Contact Lenore Sobota at (309) 820-3240. Follow her on Twitter: @Pg_Sobota
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.