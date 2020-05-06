× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

BLOOMINGTON — Illinois needs to balance its citizens' health and their livelihoods as state leaders find ways to reopen the state, Senate Minority Leader Bill Brady said Wednesday.

His comments came during a tour of the drive-through coronavirus testing facility at the McLean County Fairgrounds, which has tested 3,928 people since it opened March 28. McLean County has 108 people who have tested positive for COVID-19, after four more people were added to the list Wednesday.

Brady, a Bloomington Republican who represents the 44th District, questioned the 28-day period during which hospitals must show no overall increase in admissions for COVID-19-like illnesses before a region can move into the next phase.

"Obviously, there's a balance here," said Brady. "What do we do to make sure we a), protect the public health, and b), the livelihood of the public, that is the economic livelihood, to reengage."

Ultimately, however, Brady believes Pritkzer is doing everything he can to protect Illinoisans, despite tackling issues from a different perspective.

"He's taking this to heart and takes it very seriously," he said. "We just need to work together to make his plan a better plan, as we've done."

Brady said he has spoken with other state leaders about how Illinois can best open the state legislature. He believes it's possible by limiting the number of staff and security personnel.

McLean, Livingston counties

New cases of coronavirus were reported Wednesday in McLean and Livingston counties. In McLean County, two people are hospitalized and 18 are isolated at home. Eighty-five people have recovered; three people died in March.

One new case was reported in Livingston County. The Livingston County Health Department the man, in his 50s, is hospitalized.

Macon County has five new cases, bringing the county's total to 132. Of those, nine people are hospitalized, 80 are at home in isolation, 29 have been released from isolation, and 14 have died.

The Illinois Department of Public Health announced Wednesday 2,270 new cases of coronavirus and 136 additional deaths, bringing the state to a total of 68,232 cases and 2,974 deaths across 97 counties.

Drive-through testing at the McLean County Fairgrounds, 1106 Interstate Drive, in Bloomington, is available daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. or until supplies are exhausted. The facility tested 124 people Tuesday.

You can take the test if you have COVID-19 symptoms (fever, cough and shortness of breath), as long as you can complete the nasal self-swab test. Also eligible are anyone with a risk factor, such as having contact with someone who tested positive, or anyone with a compromised immune system or serious chronic medical condition.

Tests also are available for people with or without symptoms who work in a health care or correctional facility, are first responders, or who work in grocery stores, pharmacies, restaurants, gas stations, public utilities, factories, child care and sanitation.

Contact Sierra Henry at 309-820-3234. Follow her on Twitter: @pg_sierrahenry.

