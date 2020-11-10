Watch now: Severe thunderstorm warning issued for western McLean County

7 Day Forecast
BLOOMINGTON — A severe thunderstorm watch is in effect until 6 p.m. for portions of Central Illinois on the final day of 70-degree weather. The NWS has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for Woodford County, Tazewell County and western McLean County until 5 p.m.
Severe Thunderstorm Warning including Bloomington IL, Normal IL, Morton IL until 5:00 PM CST pic.twitter.com/EomcJSgZSf— NWS Lincoln IL (@NWSLincolnIL) November 10, 2020
At 4:07 p.m., severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from McNabb to San Jose, moving northeast at 50 mph. These storms included 60 mph wind gusts and penny-sized hail. Locations impacted include Bloomington, Eureka, Normal, East Peoria, Morton, Washington, Metamora, Germantown Hills, El Paso, Tremont, Minonk, Roanoke, Mackinaw, Hudson, Delavan, Toluca, Minier, Washburn, Danvers and Wenona.
Winds recorded at 60 mph were reported in Roanoke at 4:14 p.m. The roof of a apartment was blown off at 3:02 p.m. in Elmwood in Peoria County, the NWS confirmed. Fifteen minutes later, the roof of a house was blown off in Kickapoo in Peoria County.
Earlier, the National Weather Service in Lincoln issued a severe thunderstorm watch for McLean, Logan, Menard, Woodford, Mason, Sangamon, Tazewell, Cass, Scott, Morgan and Schuyler counties.
A wind advisory is also in effect for most of Central Illinois until 8 p.m. Winds out of the south will gust up to 45 mph through the early evening, NWS forecasters say.
“A fast moving line of showers and thunderstorms will move across the area late this afternoon,” said weather forecasters in a statement released Tuesday afternoon. “The primary threat will be damaging winds, but a brief tornado is also possible.”
Wind has died down for now but still a lot of lightning. pic.twitter.com/PbtwQb9U2H— Lenore Sobota (@pg_sobota) November 10, 2020
At 2:30 p.m. several western Illinois counties were also under severe weather watches and warnings as a line of storms was developing along the Iowa-Illinois border and moving east.
District 9 Troopers and additional first responders are on scene of a personal injury traffic crash on Old Route 66 at 600th St., Logan County, just south of Elkhart. Old Route 66 will be closed for an extended period of time between Elkhart and 600th Street. Please take an alternate route and avoid the area.
The NWS called for a 100 percent chance of rain Tuesday night. After the system moves through, temperatures will drop to a low of near 34 degrees on Tuesday night. Wednesday’s high is expected to be 49 degrees with sunny skies. Temperatures will reach the mid 50s on Thursday. But overnight lows will be near freezing.
This story will be updated.
