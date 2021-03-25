Watch now: Shakespeare Festival tickets to go on sale May 10

NORMAL — The Illinois Shakespeare Festival is delaying the start of general ticket sales for this summer’s performances, but that’s good news. The delay is a result of progress toward a COVID-19 reopening plan that would increase allowable capacity.

In a notice sent to past patrons, the festival said general ticket sales will open May 10 rather than the original release date of April 5. The 2020 season was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Under the “bridge” recently announced by Gov. J.B. Pritzker, event capacity can increase after certain benchmarks are met.

When 70% of Illinois residents 65 and older have been vaccinated, the capacity limits for outdoor venues, such as Ewing Theatre, will increase to 60% rather than the current limit of 25%.