Watch now: Shakespeare Festival tickets to go on sale May 10

NORMAL — The Illinois Shakespeare Festival is delaying the start of general ticket sales for this summer’s performances, but that’s good news. The delay is a result of progress toward a COVID-19 reopening plan that would increase allowable capacity.
In a notice sent to past patrons, the festival said general ticket sales will open May 10 rather than the original release date of April 5. The 2020 season was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Under the “bridge” recently announced by Gov. J.B. Pritzker, event capacity can increase after certain benchmarks are met.
When 70% of Illinois residents 65 and older have been vaccinated, the capacity limits for outdoor venues, such as Ewing Theatre, will increase to 60% rather than the current limit of 25%.
“As you can imagine, a change like that will greatly affect our seating maps at Ewing Theatre,” according to the announcement from the festival. “Due to these exciting developments, we have decided that it is best to delay ticket sales.”
The theater’s usual capacity is 434. Original plans called for limiting seating to 87 with seats sold in “pods” of one, two or three reserved seats, with each pod 6 feet from the other.
The festival is scheduled to begin July 2 with a preview performance of William Shakespeare’s “The Winter’s Tale.” It will be performed in repertory with Shakespeare’s “Measure for Measure” through Aug. 6.
The performance schedule is on the festival’s website, illinoisshakes.com.
The Theatre for Young Audiences also will take place at 10 a.m. Thursdays and Saturdays from July 1 through Aug. 7.
The festival also will sponsor summer camps and classes. The registration date, originally set for April 1, will be announced at a later date.
From the archives: Illinois State University Shakespeare Festival
Contact Lenore Sobota at (309) 820-3240. Follow her on Twitter: @Pg_Sobota