Watch now: Six more COVID cases in McLean County; new total, 127; 93 have recovered

BLOOMINGTON — Six more McLean County residents have tested positive for COVID-19, bringing to 127 the number of people from McLean County who have had confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus since March 19.
McLean County Health Department announced the latest tally on Tuesday.
All six of the new cases are women: one in her 60s, one in her 40s, two in their 30s and two in their 20s, said Dion McNeal, the county communications specialist. All six are isolating at home.
Of the 127, five are hospitalized, 26 are isolated at home and 93 have recovered, according to the health department. The health department reported earlier this spring that three people had died as a result of COVID-19.
Health department Administrator Jessica McKnight said Monday — when the department reported no new COVID-positive test results — that "we anticipate seeing more cases."
The age range with the largest number of cases (27) are people in their 20s.
Meanwhile, 175 more people were tested on Monday at the COVID-19 drive-through testing site at the McLean County Fairgrounds, 1106 Interstate Drive, Bloomington. That brings to 4,650 the number of people who have been tested since that testing site opened on March 28.
That site will close at 5 p.m. Thursday.
"The Community Based Testing Site in Bloomington provided a valuable service for 45 days in McLean County," IDPH said in an email to The Pantagraph on Tuesday. "Unfortunately, these valuable resources are being under-utilized, averaging 103 tests per day, with some days as low as 30, at a facility that is capable of administering 250 tests a day.
"With the opening of additional COVID-19 testing services in the Bloomington-Normal area, a decision was made by the Illinois Department of Public Health, in conjunction with the Illinois Emergency Management Agency, to petition the federal government to relocate these services," IDPH said.
A list of other testing sites may be found at http://dph.illinois.gov/testing.
Eligible for testing at the site is anyone with COVID-19 symptoms (fever, cough, shortness of breath), providing the person can complete the nasal self-swab test. Also eligible is anyone with a risk factor, such as having contact with someone who tested positive or anyone with a compromised immune system or serious chronic medical condition.
Also eligible are people with or without symptoms who work in a health care or correctional facility, are first responders, or are critical infrastructure workers in grocery stores, pharmacies, restaurants, gas stations, public utilities, factories, child care and sanitation.
LaSalle County reported an additional case on Tuesday, bringing its count to 107. Forty-six people have recovered, the health department said.
Statewide, IDPH reported on Tuesday 4,014 new cases of COVID-19 and 144 additional deaths, including an Iroquois County woman in her 80s, a Macon County man in his 70s and two Sangamon County women in their 80s.
Since the new strain of coronavirus hit Illinois earlier this year, 83,021 people have had confirmed cases and 3,601 have died.
This story will be updated.
Contact Paul Swiech at 309-820-3275. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_swiech.
