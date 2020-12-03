Watch now: Snow leopard cubs returning to Miller Park Zoo

BLOOMINGTON — Miller Park Zoo is welcoming home two snow leopard cubs after a brief stay in Omaha.

The unnamed male and female cubs were born at Miller Park Zoo on Aug. 4 and went to Henry Doorly Zoo & Aquarium in Omaha, Nebraska, to receive treatment to improve their walking ability.

Miller Park Zoo officials on Thursday announced the cubs' return and said they are excited to welcome them back.

“We are grateful to the staff and team at the Omaha Nebraska’s Henry Doorly Zoo & Aquarium,” said Jay Tetzloff, Miller Park Zoo Director. “... The cubs received physical therapy three times a day, seven days a week, and can now run and walk normally.”

The two snow leopard cubs have recovered from a congenital condition called “swimmer’s syndrome,” which prohibited them from being able to tuck their legs beneath their body to walk normally.

Snow Leopards are a vulnerable species with fewer than 7,000 left in the wild in Central Asia.