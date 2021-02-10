Watch now: State adds people with underlying health conditions to Phase 1B

SPRINGFIELD — People with underlying health conditions who are younger than 65 will be eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine come Feb. 25, Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced Wednesday.

Pritzker said the number of vaccines received from the federal government each week has increased by 5% and reiterated that Illinois will likely continue to get more doses as more vaccine is produced.

Data from the Illinois Department of Public Health Wednesday showed the state has administered over 1.48 million doses of coronavirus vaccine to date.

As the state continues to vaccinate people previously eligible under Phase 1B (essential workers and adults 65 and older), the state said it is following updated guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention by opening up the vaccine to people with comorbidities like cancer, diabetes, obesity and heart conditions.

The extension to people with underlying health conditions includes those 16 years and older.