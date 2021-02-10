 Skip to main content
Watch now: State adds people with underlying health conditions to Phase 1B
breaking top story

Watch now: State adds people with underlying health conditions to Phase 1B

Chris Mueller

SPRINGFIELD — People with underlying health conditions who are younger than 65 will be eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine come Feb. 25, Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced Wednesday. 

Pritzker said the number of vaccines received from the federal government each week has increased by 5% and reiterated that Illinois will likely continue to get more doses as more vaccine is produced. 

Data from the Illinois Department of Public Health Wednesday showed the state has administered over 1.48 million doses of coronavirus vaccine to date.

As the state continues to vaccinate people previously eligible under Phase 1B (essential workers and adults 65 and older), the state said it is following updated guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention by opening up the vaccine to people with comorbidities like cancer, diabetes, obesity and heart conditions.

The extension to people with underlying health conditions includes those 16 years and older. 

If an area has "substantively" completed Phase 1B, it could move to vaccinating those with comorbidities sooner than Feb. 25, according to a press release from Pritzker's office. IDPH and local public health officials would make that determination. 

COVID-19 update 

The McLean County Health Department reported 26 new cases of COVID-19 Wednesday, bringing the county's overall total to 14,183 since the pandemic's start. 

The number of county residents reported as hospitalized dipped to 18 Wednesday and the total number of people in the county hospitalized with the virus is 21, MCHD reported. 

IDPH announced additional sites for the COVID-19 vaccination: Walmart, Meijer and Mariano's are among the pharmacies now included in the distribution process.

Locations were also added in Champaign (Carle Foundation Hospital) and Gibson City (Gibson Area Hospital). 

Locally, MCHD said more than 20,000 doses of vaccine have been distributed so far; Illinois has distributed more than 1 million. 

