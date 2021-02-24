Watch Now: State largely shipping second-dose vaccines because 'now's the time that people are eligible,' Pritzker says

WEST PEORIA — As vaccine supply continues to limit the ability of health providers to vaccinate all eligible people who want the COVID-19 shot, Gov. J.B. Pritzker said Wednesday he feels optimistic that Illinois is "getting closer and closer to widespread availability that we all want."

Pritzker's comments came during a stop at a vaccination site in West Peoria. He said projections from the federal government and vaccine manufacturers estimate the state will "receive an average of at least 100,000 doses per day by mid-March."

"I just want to be clear to everybody: Things are getting better," he said.

The governor's comments come as some counties — including McLean — have, in recent weeks, focused largely on second-dose vaccinations; clinics run by the McLean County Health Department and Carle BroMenn Medical Center are among those.

Recent updates from MCHD have cited the Illinois Department of Public Health "allocating" shipments of vaccine based on the need for second doses, limiting the health department's ability to offer first-dose clinics.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}