Watch now: State officials 'closely monitoring' COVID-19 resurgence in Mclean, surrounding counties

BLOOMINGTON — The Illinois Department of Public Health says it's "closely monitoring" negatively-trending COVID-19 metrics in the multi-county coronavirus region that includes McLean.
Open under Phase 4 guidelines, a sustained increase in these metrics could send the area backward, bringing back stricter mitigations in order to curb the spread of the virus.
"We are closely monitoring the metrics and evaluating how increasing vaccination rates will impact the need for further mitigation if numbers don’t improve," IDPH spokeswoman Melaney Arnold told The Pantagraph.
The comments came as the COVID caseload and hospitalizations have increased across the area, reaching levels the state said indicate "early signs of a COVID-19 resurgence."
Region 2's test positivity rate is now at 6.9%; intensive care unit bed capacity is at 20% — meaning 80% of all such beds in the 20-county area are filled — and 204 people are reported as hospitalized because of the virus.
In McLean County, one additional person has been hospitalized, putting the number of COVID patients at 40 between Carle BroMenn and OSF St. Joseph medical centers. Nearly all beds at both hospitals (99%) and 96% of all intensive care unit beds are full.
MCHD reported two more COVID-related deaths Thursday: a man in his 40s and a man in his 60s, bringing that total to 210. Neither of the men were in long-term care facilities.
An additional 48 cases of the virus were confirmed in the past day; there are 590 active cases in the county. The test positivity rate dropped slightly to 5.2% Wednesday, down from 5.7% the previous day.
Vaccine Update
An additional 3,500 doses of vaccine are headed to the arms of students at Illinois State and Illinois Wesleyan universities.
It's part of a state-driven plan to curb the burgeoning spread of coronavirus in McLean County: Earlier this week, Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced extra doses and more Illinois National Guard members would be sent to the area after "early warning signs of a COVID-19 resurgence."
McLean County Health Department spokesperson Marianne Manko said the directive from the Illinois Department of Public Health was to vaccinate as many college students as possible before the end of the spring semester.
The first clinic was held Thursday at ISU, and additional clinics have been arranged for Friday, Monday and Tuesday. Those include the following, according to MCHD:
- Friday, April 9 – At the ISU Bone Student Center to dispense 700 Johnson & Johnson single-dose vaccines to ISU students only.
- Monday, April 12 - At the ISU Bone Student Center to dispense 1,400 Johnson & Johnson single-dose vaccines to ISU students only.
- Tuesday, April 13 – At the IWU Shirk Center to dispense 400 Johnson & Johnson single-dose vaccines to IWU students only.
Illinois to make 150,000 first-dose COVID-19 vaccination appointments next week as eligibility opens to all 16 and up
"ISU definitely had the highest need," Manko said Thursday. Previous plans for a clinic there meant "we were able to get ISU set up very quickly with a short amount of notice. We were already in the process of setting things up at IWU, so it was easier to go in a little earlier than planned."
In a daily update, MCHD noted that if any doses from the clinics are left over, they will be "properly reserved for ongoing clinics to be dispensed to college students, as directed by IDPH."
Manko said logistical issues prevented Heartland Community College and MCHD from arranging a clinic on short notice. She noted "the need wasn't as high," given that many of those students live in the area and have access to the mass vaccination site.
Nearly 84,000 doses of vaccine have been administered in McLean County to date, with 30,730 people having received both shots. That's about 17% of the overall population.