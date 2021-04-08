Watch now: State officials 'closely monitoring' COVID-19 resurgence in Mclean, surrounding counties

"ISU definitely had the highest need," Manko said Thursday. Previous plans for a clinic there meant "we were able to get ISU set up very quickly with a short amount of notice. We were already in the process of setting things up at IWU, so it was easier to go in a little earlier than planned."

In a daily update, MCHD noted that if any doses from the clinics are left over, they will be "properly reserved for ongoing clinics to be dispensed to college students, as directed by IDPH."

Manko said logistical issues prevented Heartland Community College and MCHD from arranging a clinic on short notice. She noted "the need wasn't as high," given that many of those students live in the area and have access to the mass vaccination site.

Nearly 84,000 doses of vaccine have been administered in McLean County to date, with 30,730 people having received both shots. That's about 17% of the overall population.

