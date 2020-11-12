Watch now: State sets another COVID record; Central Illinois health care takes action

As COVID cases increase, ensuring compliance with the mandate is more important, she said. "This letter is to be considered by all Livingston County businesses as a first warning in failing to comply with the mandate to enforce face masks and social distancing in places of employment," Dever wrote. "We will be conducting compliance checks in Livingston businesses and offering continued support to help businesses to comply with this mandate. Place note that businesses found to be in repeated violation of this mandate may incur a fine."

Thirdly, Warner Hospital & Health Services in Clinton CEO Paul Skowron and medical director Dr. Annilee Rohrscheib released a statement that the recent increase in COVID testing and health care treatment was putting a strain on Warner staff's ability to keep up.

"We do all we can to keep our employees safe so that we are here for you but we need your help," Skowron and Rohrscheib said. "The cold weather and the holidays are coming. Please follow the guidelines of wearing a mask, keeping your distance and increased hand washing. Limiting the time of interaction with others and space are important especially over the holiday season."

In McLean County, the number of residents with COVID-19 increased by 421 on Thursday and the county's seven-day COVID positivity rate increased to 10.9%.