Watch now: State sets another COVID record; Central Illinois health care takes action

BLOOMINGTON — Illinois again set a new single-day record high for COVID-19 cases on Thursday, as Livingston County Health Department warned businesses to comply with masking orders and Carle Health enacted stronger visitor restrictions for its hospitals, including Carle BroMenn in Normal and Carle Eureka in Eureka.
Gov. J.B. Pritzker warned Thursday that he may again put in place some form of a "mandatory" stay-at home order, the farthest-reaching restriction to curb the spread of COVID-19 he's used to date.
"If things don't take a turn in the coming days, we will quickly reach the point when some form of a mandatory stay-at-home order is all that will be left," Pritzker said at a coronavirus briefing in Chicago on Thursday. "With every fiber of my being, I do not want us to get there. But right now, that seems like where we are heading."
The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 12,702 new COVID cases, eclipsing the 12,657 new cases reported on Wednesday, bringing the number of COVID cases since March to 536,542.
In Central Illinois, an increase in cases triggered three moves late Thursday.
First, Carle Health announced additional restrictions for visitors and support persons at all of its hospitals, effective Friday.
"We're taking difficult but necessary steps to limit the number of people in our facilities beginning Friday," said Lynne Barnes, president of Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana. "This further protects our patients, our team and the community as the virus continues to spread. We've been fighting this virus, and fighting for our patients, for nine months with no signs of it slowing."
The restrictions included, for outpatient procedures, one support person is allowed, and for outpatient appointments, one support person is allowed for patients under 18 or for patients with cognitive limitations.
For inpatients, support persons must be over 18 and must wear personal protective equipment, Carle said. No hospital visitors are allowed except limited visitors for extenuating circumstances, such as for people with a cognitive impairment, in some cases of major trauma and for pediatric patients, for labor and delivery, intensive care and end-of-life,
Second, Livingston County Health Department Administrator Jackie Dever posted a letter to local businesses saying that some businesses are not taking the governor's masking mandate seriously "as we receive daily complaints for businesses of all types across the county."
As COVID cases increase, ensuring compliance with the mandate is more important, she said. "This letter is to be considered by all Livingston County businesses as a first warning in failing to comply with the mandate to enforce face masks and social distancing in places of employment," Dever wrote. "We will be conducting compliance checks in Livingston businesses and offering continued support to help businesses to comply with this mandate. Place note that businesses found to be in repeated violation of this mandate may incur a fine."
Thirdly, Warner Hospital & Health Services in Clinton CEO Paul Skowron and medical director Dr. Annilee Rohrscheib released a statement that the recent increase in COVID testing and health care treatment was putting a strain on Warner staff's ability to keep up.
"We do all we can to keep our employees safe so that we are here for you but we need your help," Skowron and Rohrscheib said. "The cold weather and the holidays are coming. Please follow the guidelines of wearing a mask, keeping your distance and increased hand washing. Limiting the time of interaction with others and space are important especially over the holiday season."
In McLean County, the number of residents with COVID-19 increased by 421 on Thursday and the county's seven-day COVID positivity rate increased to 10.9%.
McLean County Health Department Administrator Jessica McKnight reported on Thursday COVID numbers for Wednesday and Thursday. No numbers were reported on Wednesday because of Veterans Day.
"We continue to see an increase in new cases and our positivity rate," McKnight said. She said the county health department and IDPH recommended that people stay home as much as possible, leaving only for necessary activities, such as work that must be performed outside the home, COVID testing, going to the pharmacy and buying groceries.
McKnight also reported the county's 42nd COVID-related death — a man in his 70s who was not associated with any long-term care facility. That death was reported by IDPH and The Pantagraph on Wednesday.
The number of new cases increased the county's total number of COVID cases since March to 6,096, McKnight reported.
Following U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance, IDPH and county health departments are now reporting confirmed and probable COVID cases combined. McLean County Health Department previously just reported confirmed cases but began including probable cases in its case count on Monday. A confirmed case is verified by lab testing. A probable case meets clinical criteria, meaning the person has COVID symptoms. If a probable case is later confirmed, the case will be counted once.
Of the 6,096, in addition to the 42 residents who have died, eight are hospitalized, 1,308 people are isolating at home and 4,738 have recovered, McKnight said.
McLean County's seven-day positivity rate, the percent of county residents tested who have tested positive for the virus in the previous week, was 10.9%, McKnight said. That compares with 9.2% on Tuesday.
The county's cumulative positivity rate, of 113,900 tests of county residents since March, was 5.4%, McKnight said, compared with 5.1% on Tuesday.
Among other Central Illinois counties:
- LaSalle County reported 107 new cases and two new deaths, a man in his 80s and a man in his 90s.
- Tazewell County reported two more COVID deaths, a man in his 70s and a woman in her 80s, neither of whom were residents of a long-term care facility, and 228 new COVID cases.
- Livingston County reported 134 new cases, including 20 inmates at Pontiac Correctional Center, and an additional death, a man in his 70s.
- Ford County reported 32 new cases and two new deaths, a man in his 90s and a woman in her 70s. The woman was associated with an outbreak at Accolade Healthcare Paxton Senior Living.
Statewide, IDPH reported that, as of Wednesday night, 5,258 people in Illinois were hospitalized with COVID, with 956 in intensive care and 438 on ventilators.
The statewide, seven-day positivity rate for cases as a percent of tests was 12.6%, up from 12.4% the day before.
The Chicago Tribune contributed to this report.
