Watch now: Student protesters demand change at Unit 5, say racism 'has to stop'

NORMAL — A group of McLean County Unit 5 high school students is demanding changes to address what they described as a long-running problem of systemic racism in the school district.
Hundreds of students rallied Monday at a march led by the Black Student Union at Normal Community West High School and supported by the Bloomington-Normal NAACP. Organizers said the protest, which began at the high school, was in response to racist social media posts made by white students.
But current and former students who addressed the crowd described the posts as part of a pattern of discrimination that must end.
“I felt like it was important for us to organize this because we’re fed up with all the racism and bias we’ve experienced in schools around this community," said Jasmyn Jordan, 17, president of the Normal West Black Student Union. “We don’t want students to feel invisible or unequal to other students."
The student group's six demands included hiring more teachers and staff with diverse ethnic backgrounds, requiring diversity training for students and teachers, ensuring equality in discipline and enforcing serious consequences for hate speech that happens outside of school.
"We had been talking about those six points for a long time, and that's some of the stuff that we've been discussing as soon as we started BSU," Jordan said. "We just want to bring positive change to Bloomington Normal and the Bloomington-Normal schools."
School board members expressed support for the student-led demonstration in a statement provided to The Pantagraph.
"In Unit 5, we want our Black students to know that their lives matter," said Amy Roser, president of the Unit 5 board of education. "We will continue to build a school community that support their success, because it is our mission to education each student to achieve personal excellence."
Screenshots of the social media posts, previously released by the NAACP, appeared to show students using racial slurs and a person in blackface. The Pantagraph is not publishing the posts because they include they include the identities of minors who are not charged with a crime.
Unit 5 leaders condemned the posts but said discipline was challenging because they were not made on school property or devices. The district said it became aware of the posts on April 28 and contacted parents of the four students involved as well as police, who determined there was no specific threat to a person.
The district said the students showed remorse and there was discussion with families about a public apology, but it was decided not to proceed with that because the students were receiving death threats related to the comments they had made. If the incident had happened at school, the district said, consequences would have been given.
Normal Community West Principal Dave Johnson said in an emailed statement Monday that the district was continuing to "work on" the situation.
Speaking during the event, Bloomington-Normal NAACP President Linda Foster said the school district needed to listen to students.
"Now it’s time to do what we have to do," she said. "If it’s harmful, don’t say it. If it’s disrespectful, don’t say it. If it’s degrading, don’t say it. If it’s not good for the cause, don’t say it.
"These are historic times, but nothing about these actions are historic. We’ve been marching for justice for a long, long time."
Normal Community West former students Sydney Griffin, 19 and Sydney LeGrand, 18, said they wanted to bring change to Bloomington-Normal and see the district's administration take issues of racial discrimination seriously.
"Me and my sister grew up in predominantly white schools our whole lives," said Sydney Griffin. "We were some of the only Black girls in our grade, so we’ve been through that and we know how it feels. I personally believe action needs to be taken."
Griffin's sister, Jordynn Griffin, 16, who is a current student at the high school, said she is just tired of the discrimination.
"I'm tired of white people getting away with anything they think they can get away with," she said. "I just think it has to stop."
