Watch now: Student protesters demand change at Unit 5, say racism 'has to stop'

The district said the students showed remorse and there was discussion with families about a public apology, but it was decided not to proceed with that because the students were receiving death threats related to the comments they had made. If the incident had happened at school, the district said, consequences would have been given.

Normal Community West Principal Dave Johnson said in an emailed statement Monday that the district was continuing to "work on" the situation.

Speaking during the event, Bloomington-Normal NAACP President Linda Foster said the school district needed to listen to students.

"Now it’s time to do what we have to do," she said. "If it’s harmful, don’t say it. If it’s disrespectful, don’t say it. If it’s degrading, don’t say it. If it’s not good for the cause, don’t say it.

"These are historic times, but nothing about these actions are historic. We’ve been marching for justice for a long, long time."

Normal Community West former students Sydney Griffin, 19 and Sydney LeGrand, 18, said they wanted to bring change to Bloomington-Normal and see the district's administration take issues of racial discrimination seriously.