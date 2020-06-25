Watch now: Students march in Normal for Black Lives Matter, LGBT Pride

NORMAL — Protesters on Thursday marched through Normal as part of an event its organizer said was meant both to highlight the Black Lives Matter movement and celebrate LGBT Pride Month.
Yvin Shin, a 16-year-old student of University High School in Normal, organized the event after realizing a lack of discussion on the intersection of Black Lives Matter and LGBT issues.
“I wanted to organize this event, especially since it's Pride month, as a way to affirm that Blackness and queerness are not mutually exclusive, and for those people who feel like they need to sacrifice one aspect of themselves to fight in Black Lives Matter," said Shin, a member of Not In Our School Bloomington-Normal.
"I want to affirm their identities as well as celebrate with them.”
More than 50 protesters, many of whom were high school students, rallied at Maxwell Park in Normal before taking to the streets with LGBTQ Pride flags and Black Lives Matter posters. During the rally, high school and Illinois State University students spoke about their experiences as gay people of color.
Shin said white cisgender men have been seen by many as the leaders and heart of the LGBTQ community, an assumption she described as harmful.
"The first person who started Pride, who started the Stonewall Riots that would eventually propel us onto this path for equality, was Marsha P. Johnson, who was a Black trans woman,” Shin said.
Before beginning the march, Shin read a list of 29 LGBT men and women she said had been killed by police brutality and asked the crowd to commit to honoring their memory well after the march ended. The names were later echoed in a call-back chant as protesters marched through Normal's neighborhoods.
After the march, Bloomington High School students Morgan Frilot, 16, Savannah Sleevar, 17, and Joshua Dahmm, 17, said they felt it was important for the younger generation to stand up for human rights and their classmates.
"I think it's super important that our younger voices be heard," Dahmm said. "Often times they’re overshadowed by older people because they have jobs and actual money, while the youth, we don’t have jobs or money or power, but what we do have is a lot of people, so we’re able to show up together.”
Frilot said it was important for her to raise Black voices and ensure they are not overshadowed.
"I just want to make sure I'm doing my part to ensure Black people are heard and taken seriously because it's important," she said, adding that while some of her classmates feel as though politics are not a big deal, they should still take these issues seriously.
"We're going to be where the adults are one day," said Frilot. "We don't have the money or the resources to support them, but we have our voices and we can support them that way."
Sleevar added that members of their generation, having grown up in the digital age, are inclined to educate themselves of social issues and can use social media to organize in unprecedented ways.
While the rally and march were organized and led by students, there were several adults present and working security as the march crossed busy roads.
Brandon Thornton, a Bloomington High School teacher, said he felt it was important to attend to show support to his students, some of whom spoke during the rally. The march was the first he has been to since protests began Memorial Day weekend.
Thornton noted that there haven't been many teachers at similar events.
“I think we’re afraid of being accused of indoctrinating our students or maybe we’re afraid of getting too political," he said, "but I think we’re in the middle of a revolution and I think it’s important for teachers to at least make an appearance. I think it’s important for teachers to take a stand against racism.
"I don’t think that’s politics. I think it’s human rights.”
MORE PHOTOS: Protesters gather in Normal's Maxwell Park
062620-blm-loc-2protest
062620-blm-loc-5protest
062620-blm-loc-6protest
062620-blm-loc-7protest
062620-blm-loc-19protest
062620-blm-loc-8protest
062620-blm-loc-9protest
062620-blm-loc-10protest
062620-blm-loc-11protest
062620-blm-loc-18protest
062620-blm-loc-12protest
062620-blm-loc-20protest
062620-blm-loc-1protest
062620-blm-loc-13protest
062620-blm-loc-14protest
062620-blm-loc-15protest
062620-blm-loc-3protest
062620-blm-loc-16protest
062620-blm-loc-4protest
062620-blm-loc-17protest
Contact Sierra Henry at 309-820-3234. Follow her on Twitter: @pg_sierrahenry.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.