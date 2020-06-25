Watch now: Students march in Normal for Black Lives Matter, LGBT Pride

"I just want to make sure I'm doing my part to ensure Black people are heard and taken seriously because it's important," she said, adding that while some of her classmates feel as though politics are not a big deal, they should still take these issues seriously.

"We're going to be where the adults are one day," said Frilot. "We don't have the money or the resources to support them, but we have our voices and we can support them that way."

Sleevar added that members of their generation, having grown up in the digital age, are inclined to educate themselves of social issues and can use social media to organize in unprecedented ways.

While the rally and march were organized and led by students, there were several adults present and working security as the march crossed busy roads.

Brandon Thornton, a Bloomington High School teacher, said he felt it was important to attend to show support to his students, some of whom spoke during the rally. The march was the first he has been to since protests began Memorial Day weekend.

Thornton noted that there haven't been many teachers at similar events.