Watch now: Sugar Grove Nature Center cancels in-person maple syrup program, offers alternatives

Meanwhile at the nature center, people will be able to buy a sap collecting bucket, cover and spile (a spout hammered into the tree) to tap a tree on their own property. The cost will be $25 for nature center members and $30 for nonmembers. Patti Koranda, who usually leads the in-person “experience,” will have an online video presentation on tree-tapping and maple sugaring, said Wallace.

Another alternative is renting the sap and honey house as a “cure” for COVID/cabin fever. In usual years, it is where sap is boiled to make syrup.

“Because we’re not going to be able to use it for the intended purpose, we’re renting out the sap house,” said Angela Funk, the nature center’s director.

The cost is $75 for three hours and the group size is limited to 10. COVID safety guidelines should be followed and the center recommends carefully choosing who shares the building with you.

Even if it’s the same people you’re always with, said Angela Funk, “it’s nice to get out of the house.”

You won’t be totally roughing it. The cabin has electricity, two small heaters and a supply of modern games. But there also will be equipment and instructions for games pioneer children played.

