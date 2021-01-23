Watch now: Sugar Grove Nature Center cancels in-person maple syrup program, offers alternatives

FUNKS GROVE — A mixture of high-tech virtual and old-fashioned pioneer-style fun is replacing this year’s in-person “Maple Sirup Experience” at Sugar Grove Nature Center.
The popular maple syrup (or “sirup,” if you go with the original spelling) program that included tapping trees in the maple grove and smelling the sweet aroma of boiling sap is another victim of the COVID-19 pandemic. But the staff is coming up with alternatives.
“Nothing can beat the full experience,” said environmental educator Jill Wallace, but "we’re working to get together some possible online things for maple syrup time.”
Don't worry, you still will be able to buy maple syrup and related products down the road on Old Route 66 at Funks Grove Pure Maple Sirup. That business is independent of the neighboring nature center.
Debby Funk said they hope to start tapping trees the first week of February. The shop usually opens in the beginning of March but they expect to have only window service like last year, rather than allowing people inside, because of the pandemic.
Meanwhile at the nature center, people will be able to buy a sap collecting bucket, cover and spile (a spout hammered into the tree) to tap a tree on their own property. The cost will be $25 for nature center members and $30 for nonmembers. Patti Koranda, who usually leads the in-person “experience,” will have an online video presentation on tree-tapping and maple sugaring, said Wallace.
Another alternative is renting the sap and honey house as a “cure” for COVID/cabin fever. In usual years, it is where sap is boiled to make syrup.
“Because we’re not going to be able to use it for the intended purpose, we’re renting out the sap house,” said Angela Funk, the nature center’s director.
The cost is $75 for three hours and the group size is limited to 10. COVID safety guidelines should be followed and the center recommends carefully choosing who shares the building with you.
Even if it’s the same people you’re always with, said Angela Funk, “it’s nice to get out of the house.”
You won’t be totally roughing it. The cabin has electricity, two small heaters and a supply of modern games. But there also will be equipment and instructions for games pioneer children played.
“People can play old-fashioned pioneer games like those played when Isaac Funk and Robert Stubblefield settled here,” she said.
Among those are a hoop-and-stick game where the stick is used to roll the hoop.
Mariah Myers, another environmental educator at the center, said when pioneer children played, boys mostly used iron hoops and girls used wooden ones. Today’s children — of any age — will be using hula hoops.
The cabin will have bandanas for a variation on “duck, duck, goose.” Myers said players stand in a circle, facing inward, with their hands behind their backs. The person who is “it” walks around and drops a handkerchief in one person’s hand. Then they run in opposite direction to get back to the original spot. Whoever is last is “it.”
The sap house will have laminated pages for scavenger hunts to encourage people to go outside for a hike.
Wallace said they are putting together other programs and activities to replace this year’s “Maple Sirup Experience.”
A self-guided sap-and-syrup trail among maple trees in Imagination Grove will have signs and displays explaining the maple syrup gathering process, said Wallace.
The center also plans an online story time with a reading of “Anytime Mapleson and the Hungry Bears” by Mordicai Gerstein, which Wallace proclaims is her all-time favorite book.
The “Little Tappers” program for preschoolers, which usually takes place in person, also will move online. The center has suspended in-person programs because of the pandemic.
“There will be songs and play activities, a lot of movement, pretending and using your imagination,” said Wallace. That includes making pretend syrup after tapping an imaginary tree, she said.
The center also intends to put together kits with maple syrup activities for a wide range of ages as well as hands-on activities and puzzles.
Information about the sap house rental is on the center’s Facebook page and Wallace said they hope to have information about the other activities posted by Feb. 5.
Historic games part of program at Sugar Grove Nature Center
