Watch now: Tazewell County reports 6 deaths related to COVID-19

The site has an online registration process to help the system move faster and allow people to check results online within a few days. Each person being tested needs to register under a separate email account. If you encounter problems or are unable to register online, the staff at the testing site can help.

Individuals do not need to have symptoms or live in McLean County to use this site. There is no charge to be tested.

Central Illinois

In Logan County, nine new cases were announced including a teenager, who is asymptomatic and is isolating at home, a toddler who is showing symptoms and is isolating at home, and a 6-year-old who is asymptomatic and is isolating at home.

In Tazewell County, two women in their 90s and two men in their 90s from a long-term care facility died over the weekend. The other deaths reported Monday included a woman in her 80s who was not affiliated with a long-term care facility and a man in his 90s who was affiliated with a different facility, officials said.

There have now been 23 deaths associated to the COVID-19 breakout in Tazewell County. Eleven people remain hospitalized.