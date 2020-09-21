Watch now: Tazewell County reports 6 deaths related to COVID-19

BLOOMINGTON — While McLean County reported 15 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, Tazewell County reported six additional deaths related to the novel virus.
Officials said four the deaths came from a long-term care facility experiencing an outbreak. Ford County also announced an additional death on Monday.
In McLean County, the total number of cases since March is at 3,163. But the 15 new cases marks the lowest number of new cases in the health department’s daily report since Aug. 18, when three cases were confirmed.
McLean County Health Administrator Jessica McKnight said 584 patients were recovering at home while seven remained hospitalized, including two in intensive care.
The rolling seven-day positivity rate is 4.1% through Sunday.
Testing
There were 301 people tested at the the community based testing center, located on the McLean County Fair Grounds on Bloomington’s west side on Sunday. The site is operated by Reditus Laboratories and can accommodate vehicles and walk-ups, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., daily.
The site has an online registration process to help the system move faster and allow people to check results online within a few days. Each person being tested needs to register under a separate email account. If you encounter problems or are unable to register online, the staff at the testing site can help.
Individuals do not need to have symptoms or live in McLean County to use this site. There is no charge to be tested.
Central Illinois
In Logan County, nine new cases were announced including a teenager, who is asymptomatic and is isolating at home, a toddler who is showing symptoms and is isolating at home, and a 6-year-old who is asymptomatic and is isolating at home.
In Tazewell County, two women in their 90s and two men in their 90s from a long-term care facility died over the weekend. The other deaths reported Monday included a woman in her 80s who was not affiliated with a long-term care facility and a man in his 90s who was affiliated with a different facility, officials said.
There have now been 23 deaths associated to the COVID-19 breakout in Tazewell County. Eleven people remain hospitalized.
There have been 1,579 confirmed cases in Tazewell County, including 30 new cases reported on Saturday, 18 more on Sunday and 21 new cases confirmed on Monday.
In Ford County, there have now been five deaths; the latest announced Monday was a man in his 60s.
Ford County has a total of 141 cases. Of those, 92 are confirmed cases and 49 are probable cases. Officials say 124 of the previously reported cases have been released from isolation. Twelve cases remain active with zero hospitalizations.
Livingston County reported 35 new cases. The newly confirmed cases include a boy under the age of 1, and a boy under the age of 10. The Illinois Department of Corrections is also reporting 20 new confirmed cases at Pontiac Correctional Center.
In Livingston County, 357 confirmed COVID-19 tests have been confirmed positive, 68 cases remain active, three cases are currently hospitalized, and five cases have resulted in death due to complications related to COVID-19.
In LaSalle County, five new cases were confirmed including two women in their 20s. There have been 1,619 confirmed cases in LaSalle County as of Monday. Also, 1,029 have recovered.
The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 1,477 new cases on Monday and seven additional deaths. A Macon County woman in her 80s was among the deaths reported.
The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total tests from Sept. 14 to Sept. 20 is 3.5%.
Photos: Reporter takes coronavirus test at McLean County Fairgrounds
Contact Kevin Barlow at (309) 820-3238. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_barlow
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.