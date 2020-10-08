Watch now: Tazewell, Logan counties report additional COVID-19 deaths

BLOOMINGTON — Additional deaths related to COVID-19 were reported in Logan and Tazewell counties Wednesday, while McLean County reported an unchanged number of overall cases.

Tazewell County reported two residents' deaths, a woman and man in their 80s. The woman was not a resident of a long-term care facility, according to local health officials. The man was a resident of Villas of Holly Brook - Reflections Pekin, which has experienced an outbreak, officials said. The county has had 35 coronavirus-related deaths.

A Logan County resident in his or her 50s died Tuesday at Methodist Hospital in Peoria, where the person was being treated for COVID-19, officials said. The person, who had been hospitalized since Sept. 20, was the county's fourth coronavirus-related death.

McLean County Health Department Administrator Jessica McKnight clarified in a phone interview that four additional cases were reported there. However, the county also lost cases through "data cleanup" when cases that were initially counted as McLean County residents were later found to be residents of other counties.

She said the unchanged total number of cases was not a sign that COVID-19 is going away.