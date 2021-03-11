Watch now: The Illinois National Guard brought the manpower. Now, McLean County is waiting for more vaccine.

BLOOMINGTON — On Thursday, men and women in uniform dotted the floor of Grossinger Motors Arena, directing soon-to-be vaccinated people on where to go and working administrative tasks at the front door.
It was the second day Illinois Army and Air National Guard team members had worked a COVID-19 vaccine clinic alongside the McLean County Health Department.
Grossinger Motors Arena has served as a mass vaccination site for McLean County since January and, if at capacity, could be used to administer around 4,600 doses per day.
Whether that figure will increase depends on supply from the Illinois Department of Public Health that, so far, hasn’t matched demand.
Now with the manpower in place, local officials hope the state will send more shipments of vaccine to match the Guard's mission of “increas(ing) the capacity of MCHD” to get needles in arms.
“With luck, we’ll start seeing some good increases in the amount of vaccines we’re getting every week,” MCHD spokesperson Marianne Manko said.
Around 3,300 doses are slated to come to the county next week, a slight boost from the 2,900 doses originally allotted a week prior.
So far, around 9.5% of McLean County residents have received both doses of vaccine, or around 16,516 people.
In total, more than 44,700 shots have been administered in the county.
COVID-19 update
COVID-19 cases and test positivity remain steady in McLean County, according to new data from the McLean County Health Department Thursday.
MCHD reported 28 new cases of COVID-19 and an unchanged seven-day test positivity rate, sitting at 2.3% as of Wednesday. That brings the county's total number of confirmed cases to 14,741 since last March.
No additional deaths were announced.
Area hospitals reported a surge in intensive care unit bed availability, with just 46% filled as of Thursday morning, although 90% of all other beds are considered in use. The number of patients in all county hospitals wasn't known at the time of MCHD's report, but 25 McLean residents are hospitalized as a result of the virus.