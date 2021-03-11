Watch now: The Illinois National Guard brought the manpower. Now, McLean County is waiting for more vaccine.

“With luck, we’ll start seeing some good increases in the amount of vaccines we’re getting every week,” MCHD spokesperson Marianne Manko said.

Around 3,300 doses are slated to come to the county next week, a slight boost from the 2,900 doses originally allotted a week prior.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

So far, around 9.5% of McLean County residents have received both doses of vaccine, or around 16,516 people.

In total, more than 44,700 shots have been administered in the county.

COVID-19 update

COVID-19 cases and test positivity remain steady in McLean County, according to new data from the McLean County Health Department Thursday.

MCHD reported 28 new cases of COVID-19 and an unchanged seven-day test positivity rate, sitting at 2.3% as of Wednesday. That brings the county's total number of confirmed cases to 14,741 since last March.

No additional deaths were announced.