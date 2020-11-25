Watch now: The Vault continues to support Clinton teens, despite COVID complications

With that announcement, Witzke said social activities at The Vault also had to be changed.

“Since our policies usually reflect the schools’, we had to scramble to figure out what to do,” she said.

During the fall, students have practiced social distancing, but have participated in a number of events, wearing masks, and limiting the number of participants. But beginning Nov. 30, The Vault will only offer limited programs and services, by appointment only, between 2 and 4 p.m. Monday through Fridays.

Enrichment classes, student support services, and tutoring will continue.

“More and more, we are recognizing how vital The Vault is to this community and providing support for not only our teens, but for their families as well,” Witzke said. “We are committed to trying to find the right balance between providing appropriate mental health support while at the same time protecting them against COVID.”

Witzke helped raise more than $400,000 to turn a vacant tanning and hair salon on the Square in Clinton into a community center for teens that opened in the fall of 2018.