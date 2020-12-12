Watch now: These Bloomington-Normal homeowners really embrace Christmas lights amid dark days of COVID

"Are we getting more attuned to all the lights or have they always been evidence that on a very basic level that someone was outside and there to put up the lights?" she said.

How big has the rush been? Some retailers are reporting empty shelves.

“We have people on the phone crying because Christmas is so important,” said Jason Woodward, director of sales and marketing for holiday decorating supply company Christmas Designers. “We all just got wiped out this year.”

Woodward said he's heard of frustrations across the country.

“It’s not a supply issue,” he said. “People were just ready to decorate.”

This year, Kruk opted for a light display set to music that's sent via a FM transmitter. Drivers can tune in on their radio.

Drive-thru displays are an easy and free way for families to enjoy a fun holiday experience without risking the further spread of COVID-19.

Kruk has been decorating his residence at 308 Goldenrod Road in Bloomington with the timed lights and music for the nine years.

