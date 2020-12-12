Watch now: These Bloomington-Normal homeowners really embrace Christmas lights amid dark days of COVID

BLOOMINGTON — What's normally a season packed with community gatherings and holiday shopping has been upended by COVID-19. But that sure hasn't stopped the twinkling lights. If anything, the displays are more intense.
“We need the holiday cheer a little extra this year,” said Mike Kruk, who uses a computer that times the lights outside his Bloomington house. "I wanted to be a part of that.”
Across Central Illinois, homeowners have gone all out this year to offset months and months of a coronavirus restrictions, social distancing and traditions ruined.
Nancy Goldov, a Seattle psychologist and member of the Washington State Psychological Association, said people know this winter is looking dark for many. The pandemic has forced us indoors most of the time, and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has recommended avoiding travel during the holiday season.
To battle that loneliness and disruption to our traditional celebratory routines, people may be doubling down on the traditions we still have, the ones that don't require any face-to-face contact at all.
Goldov said the increased interest in holiday lighting may have both ancient and contemporary roots. She wonders if we're being inculcated into the world of Zoom and being forced to hone new skills for communicating.
"Are we getting more attuned to all the lights or have they always been evidence that on a very basic level that someone was outside and there to put up the lights?" she said.
How big has the rush been? Some retailers are reporting empty shelves.
“We have people on the phone crying because Christmas is so important,” said Jason Woodward, director of sales and marketing for holiday decorating supply company Christmas Designers. “We all just got wiped out this year.”
Woodward said he's heard of frustrations across the country.
“It’s not a supply issue,” he said. “People were just ready to decorate.”
This year, Kruk opted for a light display set to music that's sent via a FM transmitter. Drivers can tune in on their radio.
Drive-thru displays are an easy and free way for families to enjoy a fun holiday experience without risking the further spread of COVID-19.
Kruk has been decorating his residence at 308 Goldenrod Road in Bloomington with the timed lights and music for the nine years.
Support Local Journalism
“One year, my brother-in-law and I were setting up decorations and he offhandedly mentioned to me that some people time their music with lights,” said Kruk. “... I wanted to try it so I said let’s buy a board and see where it goes.”
He uses a software called “Light-O-Rama,” which synchronizes audio and lights. A gray boxes has room for 16 plugs.
At one point, Kruk’s display had over 5,000 lightbulbs — and the decorations just continue to grow in number. This year, he incorporated a manger and Nativity scene on the lawn. Kruk turned his flagpole into a holder for a large, bright star.
The trend is popping up all over the Midwest. Some have even gone as far as having “2020 themed” decor, like the Missouri homeowner who has dangling toilet paper rolls from strings of lights outside of a home as a humorous homage to the toilet paper shortage in the early stages of the pandemic.
Across town from Kruk, Clint Harweger has a similar setup with lights coordinated to flicker with music. Harweger began setting up his decorations, 2601 Interlocken Drive, right after Halloween. He’s been doing this since 2008 and said being able to work from home during the pandemic has allowed him to get right outside at the end of the workday and work on the display.
“In our cul-de-sac almost all of the houses are decorated, which is really cool,” said Harweger. He also uses Light-O-Rama. The song selection was expanded to a set of 24 holiday songs that are split into separate playlists.
A crowd favorite is the "singing Christmas tree" that sits in front of a row of mini evergreens.
Planning and setting up the display is almost as fun as seeing the reaction of neighborhood children, said Harweger.
“In the mail, we had a hand-drawn thank you card from a 5-year-old ... randomly on the internet, we found out that a couple who got married in 2018 had their first date here five years ago,” he said. “This stuff builds fun memories for people.”
Those driving by the house are encouraged to dim their headlights and tune into 107.3FM for the show that runs 5-9:30 p.m. seven days a week.
“I just want people to be able to make the most out of the holidays," said Kruk, "and that’s still possible even though it will be a bit different."
The Seattle Times and Donnette Beckett, of the Herald & Review, contributed to this story.
Your photos: Bloomington-Normal Christmas decorations
2601 Interlocken Drive, Bloomington
2001 Haverhill Country Club Park, Normal
2001 Haverhill Country Club Park, Normal
1101 Bakewell Ave., Normal
1101 Bakewell Ave., Normal
1101 Bakewell Ave., Normal
401 W. Summit St., Normal
1604 Aurora Way, Normal
607 Thomas Drive, Heyworth
603 S. Mercer Ave., Bloomington
3307 Monticello Road, Bloomington
3307 Monticello Road, Bloomington
3307 Monticello Road, Bloomington
Contact Analisa Trofimuk at (309) 820-3244. Follow her on Twitter: @AnalisaTro
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.